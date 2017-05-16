|
Tuesday, 16 May, 2017, 17 : 39 PM [IST]
IATA’s Air Passenger Market Analysis March 2017
According to the International Air Transport
Association (IATA), the global revenue
passenger kilometres (RPKs) grew by 6.8%
year-on-year in March 2017. RPKs grew by
more than 8% in annual terms in Q1 2017
adjusting for the leap year, supported by lower
airfares and an upturn in economic activity.
TravelBiz Monitor presents highlights.
The International Air Transport
Association (IATA) announced
global passenger traffic results
for March 2017 showing that demand
(measured in revenue passenger
kilometers, or RPKs) rose 6.8%,
compared to the same month a year
ago. Capacity grew 6.1% and load
factor climbed by half a percentage
point to 80.4%, which was a record
for the month. March demand growth
represented a moderate slowdown
relative to performance in February after
adjusting for the distortion in the yearto-
year comparisons owing to the extra
day in February 2016. The imposition of
the ban on large electronics in the cabin
on certain routes to the US and UK occurred too late in March to have
an effect on traffic figures.
“Strong traffic demand continued throughout the first quarter, supported
by a combination of lower fares and a broad-based upturn in global
economic conditions. The price of air travel has fallen by around 10%
in real terms over the past year and that has contributed to record load
factors. We will have to wait another month to see the impact of the
laptop ban on demand,” said Alexandre de Juniac, Director General
and CEO, IATA.
International Passenger Markets
March international passenger demand rose 6.4% compared to March
2016, which was a slight deceleration compared to February, after
adjusting for the leap year distortion in February. Airlines in all regions
recorded growth. Total capacity climbed 6.1%, and load factor improved
0.2 percentage points to 78.8%.
European carriers saw March traffic climb 5.7% over March 2016. The
strong upward trend in part is supported by momentum in the region’s
economy. However, wide variation in performance exists among market
segments. Demand across the Atlantic
has grown only modestly, while RPKs
flown on routes to and from Asia and
the Middle East are up by around 7-9%.
March capacity rose 4.7% and load
factor edged up 0.8 percentage points
to 82.2%, highest among regions.
Asia-Pacific airlines’ traffic jumped
9.1% in March, compared to the yearago
period. Capacity increased 7.4%,
and load factor rose 1.2 percentage
points to 78.7%. Growth within the
Asia region is solid while traffic on the
Asia-Europe route has continued to
recover strongly from terrorism-related
disruption in early-2016. Demand has
risen at an annualized rate of 22%
since November.
Middle East carriers’ traffic growth slowed to 4.9% in March compared
to a year ago, which was a considerable slowing from January and
February year-over-year demand growth. This is related more to
developments seen last year, while any impacts from the laptop ban
will be visible from April results onward. Overall, however, the region
has seen the fastest year-on-year growth in international RPKs so far
this year, with robust growth on routes to and from Asia and Europe.
Capacity increased 9.4%, and load factor dropped 3.1 percentage points
to 73.1%.
North American posted a 2.7% traffic rise in March compared to the
year-ago period. Capacity climbed 3.7% and load factor slipped 0.7
percentage points to 79.8%. Passenger traffic has trended sideways in
seasonally-adjusted terms since July 2016, alongside a similar trend in
capacity.
Latin American airlines had a 9.7% increase in March traffic, which
was the strongest among the regions. This was just the second time in 63
months that Latin American airlines led the industry. Strong demand is
being supported by robust international demand within South America.
By contrast, passenger traffic on the larger North-South America route
is nearly 5% below its mid-2015 peak. March capacity climbed 6.4%
compared to a year ago, and load factor surged 2.4 percentage points
to 80.7%.
African airlines continued to enjoy good demand, with traffic up
6.0% compared to March 2016. Capacity rose 2.4%, and load factor
strengthened 2.3 percentage points to 68.2%. Notwithstanding fragility
in the region’s biggest economies (Nigeria and South Africa), traffic
growth has strengthened in recent months with RPKs growing at an
annualized pace of nearly 10% since mid-2016. This pick-up reflects
a combination of faster growth on the key market to and from Europe,
and also between Africa and the Middle East.
Domestic Passenger Markets
Domestic demand rose 7.6% in March. This was driven primarily by
double-digit traffic increases in China, India and Russia, supported by
strong single-digit growth in Japan. Domestic capacity climbed 6.1%,
and load factor lifted 1.2 percentage points to 83.2%.
Brazil’s domestic market continues to recover and returned to positive
year-over-year growth in March for the first time since July 2015.
Japan’s domestic traffic growth hit a three-year high in March,
continuing the ongoing recovery since spring 2016. This has come
alongside an increase in the number of domestic routes flown (albeit
with lower average flight frequencies).
The Bottom line
“The first quarter results are strong. But the last weeks have been
challenging to the passenger business. The laptop ban—implemented
with next to no notice, no dialogue and no coordination, is testing public
confidence in how governments and industry work together to keep
flying secure. So, even as rumors persist that the ban will be expanded
to other airports and regions, we are calling on governments to work
with the industry to find alternatives—to keep flying secure without
such great inconvenience to our passengers,” said de Juniac.
Concurrently, the recent incident at United Airlines has created
calls for more heavy-handed government oversight. De Juniac said,
“Everyone, including United, agrees there is no justification for what
happened to passenger Dr. David Dao. Oscar Munoz, CEO, United
Airlines has apologised repeatedly and is taking steps to ensure there
is never a repeat.”
