India Tourism Statistics 2015

According to ‘India Tourism Statistics for 2015’, the United States of America has emerged as the largest inbound source market for India contributing 15.12% of the total tourists arrivals. Simultaneously, the Indian Nationals’ Departure saw an increase of 0.8% with 20.38 million Indians flying outside the country. These statistics released by the Union Ministry of Tourism along with Bureau of Immigration, Government of India, show the positive trends of tourism inflow as well as outflow in the country. TravelBiz Monitor presents highlights - Volume III.