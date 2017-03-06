 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Data & Analysis Details

DATA & ANALYSIS

Monday, 06 March, 2017, 15 : 26 PM [IST]

India Tourism Statistics 2015

According to ‘India Tourism Statistics for 2015’, the United States of America has emerged as the largest inbound source market for India contributing 15.12% of the total tourists arrivals. Simultaneously, the Indian Nationals’ Departure saw an increase of 0.8% with 20.38 million Indians flying outside the country. These statistics released by the Union Ministry of Tourism along with Bureau of Immigration, Government of India, show the positive trends of tourism inflow as well as outflow in the country. TravelBiz Monitor presents highlights - Volume III.


 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd