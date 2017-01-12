 
DATA & ANALYSIS

Thursday, 12 January, 2017, 17 : 37 PM [IST]

India Tourism Statistics


Recording a surge in inbound travel, India registered a 4.5% growth in 2015 with over 8 million foreign tourists visiting the country. Alongside, a substantial number of Indians travelled abroad to a variety of destinations recording a growth of 11.1% in 2015. With inbound travel to India and outbound tourism from the country on an upswing, India has created an impression of being a prominent tourism market in the world. The Union Ministry of Tourism along with Bureau of Immigration, Government of India released a report titled ‘Indian Tourism Statistics for 2015’ detailing travel patterns from 1999. TravelBiz Monitor presents some highlights - Volume I.





Month-wise Foreign Tourist Arrivals in India, 2014-2016 (till June)
Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India #
Month
Percentage( %) Change
2014
2015
2016(P)
2015/14
2016/15
January
757786
790854
844388
4.4
6.8
February
755678
761007
846652
0.7
11.3
March
690441
729154
817205
5.6
12.1
April
535321
541551
599314
1.2
10.7
May
465043
509869
528763
9.6
3.7
June
502028
512341
549805
2.1
7.3
July
568871
628323
10.5
August
575750
599478
4.1
September
509142
542600
6.6
October
668398
683286
2.2
November
765497
815947
6.6
December
765497<
912723
3.1
Total
679099
8027133
4186127
4.5
Sub total (Jan-June)
3706297
3844776
4186127
3.7 @
8.9@
P: Provisional, @ : Growth rate over Jan-June of previous year. # : Excludes Nationals of the country residing
abroad
Source
(i) Bureau of Immigration, Govt. of India, for 2014 & 2015
(ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India for 2016.


Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India, 1999-2016 (till June)
Year change over
FEEs from Tourism in India (in US$ million)
Percentage(%) change over the previous year
1999
2.48
5.2
2000
2.65
6.7
2001
2.54
-4.2
2002
2.38
-6.0
2003
2.73
14.3
2004
3.46
26.8
2005
3.92
13.3
2006
4.45
13.5
2007
5.08
14.3
2008
5.28
4.0
2009
5.17
-2.2
2010
5.78
11.8
2011
6.31
9.2
2012
6.58
4.3
2013
6.97
5.9
2014
7.68
10.2
2015
8.03
4.5v
2016 (P)
(Jan-June)
4.19
8.9@
P): Provisional, @ Growth rate over Jan-June, 2015. ,
#: Excludes Nationals of the country residing abroad. Source: (i) Bureau of Immigration, Govt. of India, for 1999-2015
(ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, for Jan-June, 2016(P) (Jan-June)




 
