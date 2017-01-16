Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Data & Analysis Details DATA & ANALYSIS India Tourism Statistics India 2015 - Volume I Foreign Exchange Earnings from Tourism in 2015 accounted for INR 1,35,193 crore, registering an annual growth rate of 9.6%. Foreign Exchange Earnings in USD terms were 21.07 billion, which is an annual growth of 4.1%. These figures were released in a report by the Union Ministry of Tourism along with Bureau of Immigration, Government of India titled ‘Indian Tourism Statistics for 2015’ detailing travel patterns from 1999. TravelBiz Monitor presents some highlights - Volume II







Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs), in US$ million, from Tourism in India, 1999-2016 (till June) Year FEEs from Tourism in India (in US$ million) Percentage(%) change over the previous year 1999 3009 2.1 2000 3460 15.0 2001 3198 -7.6 2002 3103 3.0 2003 4463 43.8 2004 6170 38.2 2005 7493 21.4 2006 8634 15.2 2007 10729 24.3 2008 11832 10.3 2009 11136 -5.9 2010#1 14193 27.5 2011#1 16564 16.7 2012#1 17737 7.1 2013#2 18445 4.0 2014#2 20236 9.7 2015 #2 21071 4.1 2016#1 (Jan to June) 10865 6.5 @ #1 : Provisional estimates (based on Provisional FTAs), @ : Growth Rate over Jan-June, 2015 #2 : Provisionally Revised estimates (based on the final FTAs received from BOI) Source: (i) Reserve Bank of India, for 1999 -2010 (ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, for 2011-2016



Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs), in ` Crore, from Tourism in India, 1999-2016 (till June) Year FEEs from Tourism in India (in `Crore) Percentage(%) change over the previous year 1999 12951 6.6 2000 15626 20.7 2001 15083 -3.5 2002 15064 -0.1 2003 20729 37.6 2004 27944 34.8 2005 33123 18.5 2006 39025 17.8 2007 44360 13.7 2008 51294 15.6 2009 53700 4.7 2010#1 64889 20.8 2011#1 77591 19.6 2012#1 94487 21.8 2013#2 107671 14.0 2014#2 123320 14.5 2015 #2 135193 9.6 2016#1 (Jan to June) 73065 14.1@ #1 : Provisional estimates (based on Provisional FTAs), @ : Growth Rate over Jan-June, 2015 #2 : Provisionally Revised estimates (based on final FTAs received from BOI). Source: (i) Reserve Bank of India, for 1999 - 2010 (ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, for 2011-2016







