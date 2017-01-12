|
Thursday, 12 January, 2017, 17 : 37 PM [IST]
India Tourism Statistics India 2015 - Volume I
Recording a surge in inbound travel, India registered a 4.5% growth in 2015 with over 8 million foreign tourists visiting the country. Alongside, a substantial number of Indians travelled abroad to a variety of destinations recording a growth of 11.1% in 2015. With inbound travel to India and outbound tourism from the country on an upswing, India has created an impression of being a prominent tourism market in the world. The Union Ministry of Tourism along with Bureau of Immigration, Government of India released a report titled ‘Indian Tourism Statistics for 2015’ detailing travel patterns from 1999. TravelBiz Monitor presents some highlights - Volume I.
Month-wise Foreign Tourist Arrivals in India, 2014-2016 (till June)
Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India #
|
Month
|
|
|
|
Percentage( %) Change
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016(P)
|
2015/14
|
2016/15
|
January
|
757786
|
790854
|
844388
|
4.4
|
6.8
|
February
|
755678
|
761007
|
846652
|
0.7
|
11.3
|
March
|
690441
|
729154
|
817205
|
5.6
|
12.1
|
April
|
535321
|
541551
|
599314
|
1.2
|
10.7
|
May
|
465043
|
509869
|
528763
|
9.6
|
3.7
|
June
|
502028
|
512341
|
549805
|
2.1
|
7.3
|
July
|
568871
|
628323
|
|
10.5
|
|
August
|
575750
|
599478
|
|
4.1
|
|
September
|
509142
|
542600
|
|
6.6
|
|
October
|
668398
|
683286
|
|
2.2
|
|
November
|
765497
|
815947
|
|
6.6
|
|
December
|
765497<
|
912723
|
|
3.1
|
|
Total
|
679099
|
8027133
|
4186127
|
4.5
|
|
Sub total
(Jan-June)
|
3706297
|
3844776
|
4186127
|
3.7 @
|
8.9@
|P: Provisional, @ : Growth rate over Jan-June of previous year. # : Excludes Nationals of the country residing
abroad
Source
(i) Bureau of Immigration, Govt. of India, for 2014 & 2015
(ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India for 2016.
|
Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India,
1999-2016 (till June)
|
Year change over
|
FEEs from Tourism in India
(in US$ million)
|
Percentage(%) change
over the previous year
|
1999
|
2.48
|
5.2
|
2000
|
2.65
|
6.7
|
2001
|
2.54
|
-4.2
|
2002
|
2.38
|
-6.0
|
2003
|
2.73
|
14.3
|
2004
|
3.46
|
26.8
|
2005
|
3.92
|
13.3
|
2006
|
4.45
|
13.5
|
2007
|
5.08
|
14.3
|
2008
|
5.28
|
4.0
|
2009
|
5.17
|
-2.2
|
2010
|
5.78
|
11.8
|
2011
|
6.31
|
9.2
|
2012
|
6.58
|
4.3
|
2013
|
6.97
|
5.9
|
2014
|
7.68
|
10.2
|
2015
|
8.03
|
4.5v
|
2016 (P)
(Jan-June)
|
4.19
|
8.9@
|P): Provisional, @ Growth rate over Jan-June, 2015. ,
#: Excludes Nationals of the country residing abroad.
Source:
(i) Bureau of Immigration, Govt. of India, for 1999-2015
(ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, for Jan-June, 2016(P)
(Jan-June)
|
|