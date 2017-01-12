Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Data & Analysis Details DATA & ANALYSIS India Tourism Statistics India 2015 - Volume I



Recording a surge in inbound travel, India registered a 4.5% growth in 2015 with over 8 million foreign tourists visiting the country. Alongside, a substantial number of Indians travelled abroad to a variety of destinations recording a growth of 11.1% in 2015. With inbound travel to India and outbound tourism from the country on an upswing, India has created an impression of being a prominent tourism market in the world. The Union Ministry of Tourism along with Bureau of Immigration, Government of India released a report titled ‘Indian Tourism Statistics for 2015’ detailing travel patterns from 1999. TravelBiz Monitor presents some highlights - Volume I.







Month-wise Foreign Tourist Arrivals in India, 2014-2016 (till June) Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India # Month Percentage( %) Change 2014 2015 2016(P) 2015/14 2016/15 January 757786 790854 844388 4.4 6.8 February 755678 761007 846652 0.7 11.3 March 690441 729154 817205 5.6 12.1 April 535321 541551 599314 1.2 10.7 May 465043 509869 528763 9.6 3.7 June 502028 512341 549805 2.1 7.3 July 568871 628323 10.5 August 575750 599478 4.1 September 509142 542600 6.6 October 668398 683286 2.2 November 765497 815947 6.6 December 765497< 912723 3.1 Total 679099 8027133 4186127 4.5 Sub total (Jan-June) 3706297 3844776 4186127 3.7 @ 8.9@ P: Provisional, @ : Growth rate over Jan-June of previous year. # : Excludes Nationals of the country residing

abroad

Source

(i) Bureau of Immigration, Govt. of India, for 2014 & 2015

(ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India for 2016.



Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India, 1999-2016 (till June) Year change over FEEs from Tourism in India (in US$ million) Percentage(%) change over the previous year 1999 2.48 5.2 2000 2.65 6.7 2001 2.54 -4.2 2002 2.38 -6.0 2003 2.73 14.3 2004 3.46 26.8 2005 3.92 13.3 2006 4.45 13.5 2007 5.08 14.3 2008 5.28 4.0 2009 5.17 -2.2 2010 5.78 11.8 2011 6.31 9.2 2012 6.58 4.3 2013 6.97 5.9 2014 7.68 10.2 2015 8.03 4.5v 2016 (P)

(Jan-June) 4.19 8.9@ P): Provisional, @ Growth rate over Jan-June, 2015. ,

#: Excludes Nationals of the country residing abroad. Source: (i) Bureau of Immigration, Govt. of India, for 1999-2015

(ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, for Jan-June, 2016(P) (Jan-June)







Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter