Wednesday, 25 October, 2017, 11 : 48 AM [IST]
The New Indian Traveller
An infographic by HelloTravel-Netcore Solutions ‘The New Indian Traveller’ reveals several key trends that highlight
the changing Indian traveller preferences. The New Indian Traveller is impatient, inquisitive, research-driven, aware,
savvy, more inclined towards more frequent but shorter vacations, and loves real-time, contextual and personalised
experience. TravelBiz Monitor presents highlights of the infographic.
With increased penetration of smartphones and
availability of cheaper data subscriptions, travellers
are nowadays researching more on mobile than
on desktop for family vacations, luxury travel, and
couples travel or honeymoon. HelloTravel found that
the growing number of discerning travellers in India
though have switched to social media for researching
on holiday packages, email remains the most effective and preferred channel
for conversions. In FY2016-17, HelloTravel doubled the volume of inquiries
and experienced a 5X growth in the last three years via social media.
The data insights also highlighted that Indian travellers are emerging
out of their bi-annual vacation cycle, which was largely skewed to suit the
period of summer and winter vacations in the country. Data showed that on
an average India’s leisure travellers take two-three vacations a year and
they put a lot of thought into planning these trips. There has been 20%
jump in vacations/year in last year, and a major shift has come for weekend
getaways. As much as 20% travellers today go on a vacation every alternate
month. However, there has been eight per cent drop in average nights
spent per trip last year and 20% increase in trips a traveller takes per year
- pointing to the trend of more weekend getaways that is growing at a 5x
year-on-year rate.
There is also a spike in the volume of outbound travellers. In the last
three years, HelloTravel has seen 100% year-on-year growth in inquiries
of outbound travelers. Indian leisure traveller follows a conventional path
when it comes to landing on foreign land. 90% of outbound travel happens
to only 20 countries. With respect to the locations, inquiries have tripled for
countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Bhutan; and around
150% growth in inquiries for Europe.
