Tourism Australia’s India Fact Sheet for Sept’16

Australia recorded 19,500 visitors from India during September 2016 registering a 21% increase over September 2015. Total arrivals for the year ended (YE) September 2016 were 249,200, an increase of 9.6% relative to the same period the previous year. This made India the ninth largest inbound market for arrivals for the YE September 2016.

In the YE September 2016, 68% of Indian visitors visited Australia for leisure (170,250). Other visitors travelled for business (20,900), employment (19,100), education (15,650) and other purposes (16,100). Leisure visitors are on holiday (66,000) or visiting friends and relatives (104,250).

Forecast Arrivals

The Tourism Forecasting Committee (TFC) of Australia has predicted 265,000 visitors from India for the July 2016 to June 2017 period, a 9.6% increase over 2015-16. Arrivals from India are expected to perform well with an average annual financial year growth rate of 6.4% through to the financial year 2021-22.

Visitor Expenditure

For YE June 2016, Indian visitors contributed AUD 1.1 billion to the Australian economy, an increase of 6% over the previous year. India is ranked as the 11th largest source market in terms of expenditure for Australia with average spend per Indian visitor calculating to AUD 4,866.

Duration of Stay

For YE June 2016, Indian visitors spent 14.1 million nights in Australia, an increase of 8% over 2015. The average length of stay for all visitors from India was 62 nights, with a 46% repeat visitation. Indian leisure visitors stayed an average of 54 nights.

Australia’s Competitive Advantage

Four Australian cities, including Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth, feature in the list of the top 10 world’s most liveable cities, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), with Melbourne having won the honour for the world’s most liveable city for five years in a row. The findings of the target customer research and Consumer Demand Project (CDP) have revealed that the top five Aussie attractions that appeal to Indian travellers are the Australian beaches, iconic landmarks, wild life, food & wine, and the Great Barrier Reef (GBR).

The research also shows that Indian travellers rated Australia’s Food & Wine as the best in the world. There is a diversity of available cuisines in Australia, including vegetarian options. Australians are seen as welcoming, warm and friendly. Faster visa processing under the Preferred Agency Scheme (PAS), and recent introduction of electronic lodgement (e600) of visa applications for agents on the PAS and the pilot of three-year, multiple entry visas for applicants with a sound travel history.

Target Markets

Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are the Primary target markets whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune are the Secondary target markets for Tourism Australia.

Target Segments

Tourism Australia targets SEC A, aged 35 – 54 years who have average household income over USD 45,000 and residing in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The other target segments include Corporates and BE agents for Business Events segment, across various industries.

Flight Options to Australia

Air India operate their daily direct, non-stop services on the Delhi-Sydney (four times a week) and Delhi-Melbourne (thrice a week) route. Regular, one-stop flights from key cities in India are available to key ports in Australia via Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Thai Airways, Cathay Pacific, Scoot, Air Asia X, and Emirates. Qantas also has a code share agreement with Jet Airways, via Singapore.

Aussie Specialist Agents (ASP)

Participants in the ASP are all identified as strongly promoting and developing Australia as a holiday destination. As of September 2016, there were 6,353 registered agents (+20%) on the ASP program, with 3,108 agents completing their online certification (+35%). As of September 2016, there were 86 agents under the Preferred Agency Scheme (PAS), visa facilitation program, run in collaboration with Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP)

Tourism 2020 Potential

According to Tourism Australia, India’s overnight visitor spend has the potential to reach up to AUD 1.9 billion. Visitor numbers from India have the potential to reach up to 300,000.

Sources

