Wednesday, 22 March, 2017, 14 : 26 PM [IST]
UNWTO World Tourism Barometer Volume 15
Demand for international tourism remained robust in 2016 despite challenges. International tourist arrivals
grew by 3.9% to reach a total of 1,235 million, according to the data analysed in the volume 15 of the UNWTO
World Tourism Barometer. Around 46 million more tourists (overnight visitors) travelled internationally last
year compared to 2015. TravelBiz Monitor presents highlights.
2016 was the seventh consecutive year of sustained growth following
the 2009 global economic and financial crisis. A comparable sequence
of uninterrupted solid growth has not been recorded since the 1960s.
As a result, 300 million more international tourists travelled the world in
2016 as compared to the pre-crisis record in 2008. International tourism
receipts grew at a similar pace in this period (complete 2016 receipts
results will be reported in May).
“Tourism has shown extraordinary strength and resilience in recent
years, despite many challenges, particularly those related to safety and
security. Yet, international travel continues to grow strongly and contribute
to job creation and the wellbeing of communities around the world,” said
Taleb Rifai, Secretary-General, UNWTO.
By region, Asia and the Pacific (+8%) led growth in international tourist
arrivals in 2016, fueled by strong demand from both intra and interregional
source markets. Africa (+8%) enjoyed a strong rebound after two weaker
years. In the Americas (+4%) the positive momentum continued. Europe
(+2%) showed rather mixed results, with double-digit growth in some
destinations offset by decreases in others. Demand in the Middle East
(-4%) was also uneven, with positive results in some destinations, but
declines in others.
Recalling that 2017 has been designated by the United Nations the
International Year of Sustainable
Tourism for Development, Rifai said, “We need to work closer together
to harness the contribution of tourism to economic growth, social inclusion,
cultural and environmental preservation and mutual understanding,
particularly when we live in times with such a deficit of respect and
tolerance.”
Experts remain optimistic about 2017
The latest survey of UNWTO’s Panel of Experts shows continued confidence
in 2017, with the large majority (63%) of some 300 respondents expecting
‘better’ or ‘much better’ results than in 2016. The Panel score for 2017
virtually equals that of 2016, so growth is expected to be maintained at a
similar level.
Based on current trends, the outlook of the UNWTO Panel of Experts
and economic prospects, UNWTO projects international tourist arrivals
worldwide to grow at a rate of 3% to 4% in 2017. Europe is expected to
grow at 2% to 3%, Asia and the Pacific and Africa both at 5% to 6%, the
Americas at 4% to 5% and the Middle East at 2% to 5%, given the higher
volatility in the region.
2016 Regional Results
Results in Europe were rather mixed with a number of destinations affected
by safety and security challenges. International arrivals reached 620 million
in 2016, or 12 million (+2%) more than in 2015. Northern Europe (+6%) and
Central Europe (+4%) both recorded sound results, while in Southern
Mediterranean Europe arrivals grew by 1% and in Western Europe
results were flat.
Asia and the Pacific (+8%) led growth across regions in both relative and
absolute terms, recording 24 million more international tourist arrivals in
2016 to total 303 million. Growth was strong in all four subregions, with
Oceania receiving 10% more arrivals, South Asia 9% more and North-East
Asia and South-East Asia both 8% more.
International tourist arrivals in the Americas
(+4%) increased by 8 million to reach 201 million,
consolidating the solid results recorded in the last
two years. Growth was somewhat stronger in South
America and Central America (both +6%), while the
Caribbean and North America recorded around 4%
more arrivals. Available data for Africa points to an
8% rebound in international arrivals in 2016 after
two troubled years, adding 4 million arrivals to reach
58 million. Sub-Saharan Africa (+11%) led growth,
while a gradual recovery started in North Africa
(+3%).
The Middle East received 54 million international
tourist arrivals in 2016. Arrivals decreased an
estimated 4% with mixed results among the region’s
destinations. Results for both Africa and the Middle
East should be read with caution as they are based
on limited available data.
