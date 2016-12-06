Basho Resort Encapsulating Comfort & Exclusivity

Offering the cozy and hush stay, named after the famous Japanese poet Basho, the resort offers one an opportunity to escape from the hustle of the metropolitan and spend some leisure time with your close ones. An hour drive from Pune, Basho promises to offer you the cherishable hospitality and quality time with nature. The resort also adds a restaurant to its name which makes it Basho Restaurants & Resort situated amidst the nature.

The resort-cum-restaurant is not vast yet provides quite spacious cottages and tents and elegant ambiance to unwind close to the lake. Basho Restaurant & Resort at Mulshi has focused its market strategy on the concept of ‘High Value Low Volume’.

What makes the place different is the restaurant and its culinary offerings. The open air restaurant is a multi-cuisine one with a capacity for 200 people. The place also hosts lot of corporate events and parties. The resort offers four cottages and four tents, all well-appointed with modern amenities. There is no

intercom facility for room service. Just stand at the balcony or veranda of your tent or cottage and clap. The very next moment you’ll find yourself attended by the staff.

Basho Restaurant and Resort offers a small swimming pool adjacent to the lake. Next to the pool is an open air entertainment area good for small groups to party in the midst of nature. Resort also offers the facility to its guests to enjoy their food by the poolside. Also, resort offers opportunity for creative souls for whom the nature can be an inspiration for future works. Alongside, resort also promises to host small yoga retreats and conferences.

Basho Resort, Mulshi

One might feel partly cut off from the outside world especially with cellular network playing hide and seek and no internet connectivity while at the resort. But, that would be a blessing in disguise for those who want to unwind and spend the precious time with their close ones. This small resort will give you the comfort and exclusivity one hunt’s in the cities with enough positivity of nature to be seized.