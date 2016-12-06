Basho Resort Encapsulating Comfort & Exclusivity

Offering the cozy and hush stay, named after the
famous Japanese poet Basho, the resort offers
one an opportunity to escape from the hustle of the
metropolitan and spend some leisure time with your
close ones. An hour drive from Pune, Basho promises
to offer you the cherishable hospitality and quality
time with nature. The resort also adds a restaurant
to its name which makes it Basho Restaurants &
Resort situated amidst the nature.
The resort-cum-restaurant is not vast yet
provides quite spacious cottages and tents and
elegant ambiance to unwind close to the lake.
Basho Restaurant & Resort at Mulshi has focused
its market strategy on the concept of ‘High Value
Low Volume’.
What makes the place different is the restaurant
and its culinary offerings. The open air restaurant is
a multi-cuisine one with a capacity for 200 people.
The place also hosts lot of corporate events and
parties.
The resort offers four cottages and four tents, all
well-appointed with modern amenities. There is no
intercom facility for room service. Just stand at
the balcony or veranda of your tent or cottage
and clap. The very next moment you’ll find
yourself attended by the staff.
Basho Restaurant and Resort offers a small
swimming pool adjacent to the lake. Next to
the pool is an open air entertainment area good
for small groups to party in the midst of nature.
Resort also offers the facility to its guests to
enjoy their food by the poolside. Also, resort
offers opportunity for creative souls for whom
the nature can be an inspiration for future
works. Alongside, resort also promises to host
small yoga retreats and conferences.
Basho Resort, Mulshi
One might feel partly cut off from the outside
world especially with cellular network playing
hide and seek and no internet connectivity
while at the resort. But, that would be a blessing
in disguise for those who want to unwind and
spend the precious time with their close ones.
This small resort will give you the comfort and
exclusivity one hunt’s in the cities with enough
positivity of nature to be seized.