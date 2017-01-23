|
Monday, 23 January, 2017, 15 : 50 PM [IST]
Dubai Parks and Resorts, Another Jewel on Dubai’s Crown
Anurag Tiwari
Till now one has been travelling to Dubai to witness the glitters
of gold, get a panoramic view of the city from the world’s tallest
building i.e. Burj Khalifa, to relish the blue water of Persian Gulf,
to have a taste of appealing and brisk cars, to shop at the largest mall
(area wise) in the world i.e. Dubai Mall along with other activities and
experiences in the to do list. There is now one more experience on the to
do-list for a next visit to Dubai—Dubai Parks and Resorts. Dubai Parks
and Resorts is the first integrated resort destination in the Middle East.
It is the home to three theme parks and a water park which is set to
commence operations shortly, as well as Riverland Dubai, the grand
entrance plaza, and a Polynesian themed family resort.
The 30.6-mn sq ft Dubai Parks and Resorts, owned by DXB
Entertainments PJSC, is a multi-themed leisure and entertainment
destination comprising three separate theme parks i.e. Motiongate Dubai,
the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park featuring rides and
attractions based on Hollywood hits, Legoland Dubai, interactive theme
park based on Lego bricks for families and a first-of-its-kind Bollywood
Parks Dubai that will showcase rides and attractions based on some of
Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The destination also features the 504-
room Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, which is a
Polynesian-themed family hotel.
To find out which is the best of all three theme parks is a dilemma
because each park is unique in its concept and will attract different
sets of crowd. The rides at the Bollywood Parks will make you forget
the real world and live a heroic lifestyle. One can enjoy the rides of
some popular Bollywood movies like Sholay, Dabang, Krrish, Lagaan,
etc., get a taste of Aamchi Mumbai food inside this park, experience
the best of theaters at Rajmahal Theater and live the Bollywood aura
created inside this park.
Motiongate, the Hollywood-inspired theme park is another highlight
of Dubai Parks and Resorts as it offers one on one experience with
Hollywood’s popular characters like Smurfs, Kung Fu Panda, Shrek,
Madagascar, etc. Motiongate allows you to dance on the beats of Step Up,
enjoy the roller coster rides and experience the one of its kind adventure
and leisure activities.
Another enthralling park at Dubai Parks and Resorts is Legoland. This
theme park destination is particularly for families with kids from 2 to 12
years of age who are willing to enjoy the hands-on experiences by taking
part in Lego bricks based activities. It is built keeping in mind to provide
entertainment as well as a source of education to kids.
Elaborating more about the theme park, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO,
DXB Entertainments PJSC, Owner, Dubai Parks and Resorts, said, “Our aim
was to create a legacy for entertainment in the region, for the communities
and charities we support and for the residents and tourists who will make
great memories and visit us again and again. We are immensely proud of
the destination we have created for the UAE and its visitors and would like
to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues and partners for everything
they have done to bring Dubai Parks and Resorts to life.”
From entertainment lovers to adventure dwelling audiences to
parents seeking infotainment destination for their kids, Dubai Parks and
Resorts will serve the needs of all. The theme park which was officially
inaugurated on December 18, 2016 by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, United Arab
Emirates (UAE), at present is witnessing good number of visitors from
GCC and South Asian countries.
