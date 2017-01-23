STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Destination Insight Details DESTINATION INSIGHT Dubai Parks and Resorts, Another Jewel on Dubai’s Crown Anurag Tiwari T ill now one has been travelling to Dubai to witness the glitters of gold, get a panoramic view of the city from the world’s tallest building i.e. Burj Khalifa, to relish the blue water of Persian Gulf, to have a taste of appealing and brisk cars, to shop at the largest mall (area wise) in the world i.e. Dubai Mall along with other activities and experiences in the to do list. There is now one more experience on the to do-list for a next visit to Dubai—Dubai Parks and Resorts. Dubai Parks and Resorts is the first integrated resort destination in the Middle East. It is the home to three theme parks and a water park which is set to commence operations shortly, as well as Riverland Dubai, the grand entrance plaza, and a Polynesian themed family resort.



The 30.6-mn sq ft Dubai Parks and Resorts, owned by DXB Entertainments PJSC, is a multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination comprising three separate theme parks i.e. Motiongate Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park featuring rides and attractions based on Hollywood hits, Legoland Dubai, interactive theme park based on Lego bricks for families and a first-of-its-kind Bollywood Parks Dubai that will showcase rides and attractions based on some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The destination also features the 504- room Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, which is a Polynesian-themed family hotel.







To find out which is the best of all three theme parks is a dilemma because each park is unique in its concept and will attract different sets of crowd. The rides at the Bollywood Parks will make you forget the real world and live a heroic lifestyle. One can enjoy the rides of some popular Bollywood movies like Sholay, Dabang, Krrish, Lagaan, etc., get a taste of Aamchi Mumbai food inside this park, experience the best of theaters at Rajmahal Theater and live the Bollywood aura created inside this park.



Motiongate, the Hollywood-inspired theme park is another highlight of Dubai Parks and Resorts as it offers one on one experience with Hollywood’s popular characters like Smurfs, Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, Madagascar, etc. Motiongate allows you to dance on the beats of Step Up, enjoy the roller coster rides and experience the one of its kind adventure and leisure activities.



Another enthralling park at Dubai Parks and Resorts is Legoland. This theme park destination is particularly for families with kids from 2 to 12 years of age who are willing to enjoy the hands-on experiences by taking part in Lego bricks based activities. It is built keeping in mind to provide entertainment as well as a source of education to kids.







Elaborating more about the theme park, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO, DXB Entertainments PJSC, Owner, Dubai Parks and Resorts, said, “Our aim was to create a legacy for entertainment in the region, for the communities and charities we support and for the residents and tourists who will make great memories and visit us again and again. We are immensely proud of the destination we have created for the UAE and its visitors and would like to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues and partners for everything they have done to bring Dubai Parks and Resorts to life.”



From entertainment lovers to adventure dwelling audiences to parents seeking infotainment destination for their kids, Dubai Parks and Resorts will serve the needs of all. The theme park which was officially inaugurated on December 18, 2016 by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at present is witnessing good number of visitors from GCC and South Asian countries.



ill now one has been travelling to Dubai to witness the glitters of gold, get a panoramic view of the city from the world’s tallest building i.e. Burj Khalifa, to relish the blue water of Persian Gulf, to have a taste of appealing and brisk cars, to shop at the largest mall (area wise) in the world i.e. Dubai Mall along with other activities and experiences in the to do list. There is now one more experience on the to do-list for a next visit to Dubai—Dubai Parks and Resorts. Dubai Parks and Resorts is the first integrated resort destination in the Middle East. It is the home to three theme parks and a water park which is set to commence operations shortly, as well as Riverland Dubai, the grand entrance plaza, and a Polynesian themed family resort.The 30.6-mn sq ft Dubai Parks and Resorts, owned by DXB Entertainments PJSC, is a multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination comprising three separate theme parks i.e. Motiongate Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park featuring rides and attractions based on Hollywood hits, Legoland Dubai, interactive theme park based on Lego bricks for families and a first-of-its-kind Bollywood Parks Dubai that will showcase rides and attractions based on some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The destination also features the 504- room Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, which is a Polynesian-themed family hotel.To find out which is the best of all three theme parks is a dilemma because each park is unique in its concept and will attract different sets of crowd. The rides at the Bollywood Parks will make you forget the real world and live a heroic lifestyle. One can enjoy the rides of some popular Bollywood movies like Sholay, Dabang, Krrish, Lagaan, etc., get a taste of Aamchi Mumbai food inside this park, experience the best of theaters at Rajmahal Theater and live the Bollywood aura created inside this park.Motiongate, the Hollywood-inspired theme park is another highlight of Dubai Parks and Resorts as it offers one on one experience with Hollywood’s popular characters like Smurfs, Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, Madagascar, etc. Motiongate allows you to dance on the beats of Step Up, enjoy the roller coster rides and experience the one of its kind adventure and leisure activities.Another enthralling park at Dubai Parks and Resorts is Legoland. This theme park destination is particularly for families with kids from 2 to 12 years of age who are willing to enjoy the hands-on experiences by taking part in Lego bricks based activities. It is built keeping in mind to provide entertainment as well as a source of education to kids.Elaborating more about the theme park, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO, DXB Entertainments PJSC, Owner, Dubai Parks and Resorts, said, “Our aim was to create a legacy for entertainment in the region, for the communities and charities we support and for the residents and tourists who will make great memories and visit us again and again. We are immensely proud of the destination we have created for the UAE and its visitors and would like to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues and partners for everything they have done to bring Dubai Parks and Resorts to life.”From entertainment lovers to adventure dwelling audiences to parents seeking infotainment destination for their kids, Dubai Parks and Resorts will serve the needs of all. The theme park which was officially inaugurated on December 18, 2016 by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at present is witnessing good number of visitors from GCC and South Asian countries. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter