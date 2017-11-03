Home Destination Insight Details DESTINATION INSIGHT Experience adventure & wildlife in South Africa A seaside town on the Garden Route in the Western Cape of South Africa, Plettenberg Bay should be a must-see in the itinerary of travellers for its adventure sports, wildlife, wine and food. On the other hand, Port Elizabeth is a city in the Eastern Cape of South Africa and houses one of the major ports in the Rainbow Nation and is famous for its beaches. Approximately a three-hour drive from Plettenberg Bay to Port Elizabeth, Kathryn B K takes you through these two destinations in the third of four-part series.













































