Exploring Small Towns of South Africa

South Africa is largely known for its wildlife, safaris, forests, national parks, lagoons, beaches, adventure sports and Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Cape of Good Hope, Garden Route are popular destinations that attract tourists from India. South African Tourism Board in India organised a ‘Small Towns FAM’ for the media and the trade from September 11 – 22, 2017 to showcase the unexplored regions of the country. Various cities and towns like George, Wilderness, Oudtshoorn, Knysna, Pletternberg Bay, Port Elizabeth and East London in the Garden Route, Western and Eastern Cape were covered during this trip, which have immense potential to cater to the needs of the burgeoning Indian outbound. In the first of the four-part series, Kathryn B K presents highlights of George & Wilderness.