Tuesday, 24 October, 2017, 12 : 52 PM [IST]
South Africa, Nature at its Alluring Best
In the second of the four-part series, Kathryn B K takes you through another two destinations on the Garden Route of
South Africa – Oudtshoorn and Knysna. Oudtshoorn is about 45 minutes drive from George airport and Knysna is a
further one hour and 20 minutes drive. Indian tourists will get to experience the wildlife, caves and waterfront delights
at these destinations that are still unexplored.
