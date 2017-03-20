|
Monday, 20 March, 2017, 11 : 34 AM [IST]
Easier Said than Done!
Defying all odds the Prime Minister has reasserted his political
hegemony in the just concluded state elections. The resounding
mandate at the elections will definitely act as a morale booster for his
government to carry forward the ‘reformist’ agenda more aggressively
than before. If the grapevine is anything to be believed, the stake
sale of India’s ‘Maharaja’ is among the priorities of the government,
especially since the government has outlined “further privatisation”
of the aviation sector in the Economic Survey and in the recent Budget.
For the tourism sector, tailwinds are quite favourable with mega tourism infrastructure projects being pushed
from the top. The recent decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to revive 50 underserved
airports and airstrips at a cost of INR 4,500 crore over the next three years is a step in the direction of
improving connectivity and accessibility to the remotest areas of this country. Similarly, in order to fast track the
environmental clearances for projects falling under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), the concerned Ministry
has introduced a novel e-application process to synergise project approval in a timely manner. This is especially
significant in the light of the recent CAG report, which indicted the department for procedural deficiencies
and inordinate delays in according project clearances and taking action against Environment Management Plan
commitments by project proponents.
For tourism sector, the initiative is all the more relevant considering the government’s green signal to develop
islands in the Andaman Sea as well as Lakshadweep for hi-end tourism. Moreover, in this year’s budget, the
government has proposed setting up of Special Tourism Zones (STZ), which in the course of implementation,
might require umpteen clearances and approvals.
While it is improper to cast aspersions on the intention of the government in going ahead with such ambitious
plans and projects, there are enough and more reasons to believe that these projects are easier said than done
in Indian conditions, especially since multiple agencies are sitting on scrutiny and pass judgments on issues of
land use, environment, etc. There were numerous instances in the past to cite when projects worth crores of
private investments got into legal tangles mid-way and even after completion due to activism both judicial and
otherwise.
While planners want Incredible India to catch up on the ‘product’ side with Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius
and the likes through these mega projects for hi-end tourism, there is, of course, the danger ‘enclavisation’
hidden beneath the surface. This is diagonally against the spirit of sustainable and responsible tourism, especially
when the global body for tourism, UNWTO, is celebrating the current year as International Year of Sustainable
Tourism!
P Krishna Kumar
Bureau Chief, New Delhi
krishna.kumar@saffronsynergies.in
