|
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, 16 June, 2017, 15 : 22 PM [IST]
|
Not a Herculean task
|
Making the sea work for development and benefit of the people is
not such a Herculean task if cruising gets the fillip it deserves.
|
|
Despite such a huge coastline, the modern Indian traveller’s romance with
the sea has been quite limited. Not only the absence of beaches that attract locals who might wade in to the waters, there
needs to be more national enthusiasm for sea-side adventures.
Many owe this lack of interest to the lack of local cruise ships. That in turn is due to lack of proper port facilities. Now when the
government sought opinion from experts across the world on this issue, reports suggest they have recommended five probable
international cruise circuits including India-Dubai, Cochin-Colombo-Male-Seychelles, and India-Malaysia. This is supposed to
give the much needed nudge for cruise tourism. The exact circuits to be developed will be known in a couple of weeks.
World cruise market trends indicate a qualitative as well as quantitative growth. It is turning into a significant ‘niche’ market
that is making the country’s tourism strategists sit up and take notice. Better late than never, its potential as job creating activity
and tourism promotion is now being realised.
Last year a lakh and a quarter thousand cruise passengers visited the country which is not even half a per cent of the world’s
cruise market. Mumbai, Kochi, Goa and Chennai are reported to be the major ports of call for cruise ships.
There is a buzz that there are serious plans to promote waterways as means of transport within the country, especially in the
Ganga belt. As it is, domestic operators offer river cruises on National Waterways 1 & 2 on the Brahmaputra and Ganga, besides
Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshwadeep. However, this does not reach any levels of luxury cruises. The attempt to allow foreign
flag vessels carrying passengers to call at Indian ports without obtaining license from director general (shipping) till February
2024 and offering e-visas at five ports is a clear indication the authorities are shrugging off the slumber.
What also needs be done is inculcating a sentiment in the coast line states of accepting the sea as a resource for tourism and
not just fish, or possibly oil.
Cleaning the coastline is also an issue. If the Blue Flag is a tough standard to implement right away, how about creating a more
do-able though basic standard for the coastline and beaches in India?
The fact that an 80 plus resident thought of clearing a beach in Mumbai and hundreds if not thousands followed him, might
not be a direct straw in that wind but it is an indication that ideas that were not popular earlier are catching on fast.
It’s quite a distance from clean beaches to cruise tourism but thinking about the sea is the basic premise in both- whether for
health, environment or leisure.
Anurag Yadav
Industry Expert
The views expressed within this column are the opinion of the author, and may not necessarily be endorsed by the publication.
|
|