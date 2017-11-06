|
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, 06 November, 2017, 16 : 23 PM [IST]
|
Budget Hotels - Ignore or Engage?
|
|
|
|
While budget hospitality space in the country is seeing a lot of positive
churning driven by some smart aggregator and cheeky management
and franchisee models, the mainstream industry in the country is still
stuck in the old ‘brand promise’ mindset, unmindful of the competition
that is building up in their neighbourhood. As these new entrants are
fast reinventing their business models and value propositions for both
hotel owners and customers, the days are not far the mainstream budget
players revisited their current ideological standpoint and conjured up
another disruption in the budget space, writes P Krishna Kumar.
The big boom in the hotel
industry driven by luxury
5-stars and 4-stars are long
over. The big budget hotel
opening announcements
have come to a trickle or if
not to zilch in India. From a
media standpoint, photo ops
for multi-property signings between international
managers and Indian real estate honchos are
history. When actions at the top of the pyramid
came to a naught, a silent revolution started
disrupting the bottom of hospitality pyramid.
And ironically, this silent revolution was not
marshaled by people who knew or understood
the hospitality business. They were rank
outsiders as far as hotel business was concerned,
but were smart enough to sense the alienation of
a vast segment of the industry at the budget and
economy level and their craving for branding.
The model of technology-driven aggregation
incubated by few start ups and young
entrepreneurs like Ritesh Aggarwal of OYO
fame caught the fancy of independent budget
hotel owners and became an instant hit. Many
nouveau entrepreneurs followed suit and
entered the industry armed with venture funds to
disrupt niche segments like hostels, homestays,
etc. Although the success rate varied, all these
disruptive ideas helped the larger cause of value
of branding and standardisation in the otherwise
fragmented segment.
The concept being put forward by them was
quite new to India and still evolving. But there
are studies from various matured markets where
this concept is already setting trends for travel
accommodation. A recent survey from Spain
revealed that the number of beds listed in online
accommodation rental services like Airbnb in
Spain far exceeded the number of beds offered
by the mainstream players like hotels and
other regulated lodging units. The case can be
extrapolated to some extent to India as well. The
number of budget hotel rooms being offered
by OYO, an accommodation aggregator and
brand, is about 70,000 across the country, and no
mainstream brand is anywhere closer to it.
Moreover, those behind these ‘new age
franchisee’ concepts are hands-on with
technology, management, and social media
marketing, and above all have steady fund
backing to weather price wars to acquire
customers for a long time. Ritesh Agarwal,
Founder & CEO, OYO states unequivocally, “We
use a mix of technology and operational acumen
in transforming and standardising hotel rooms,
making them available for bookings via app, web,
call centre and channel partners, providing tech
solutions to enable better revenues and profits for
our partners, and ensure delightful service and
experience to our guests. Prior to OYO, budget
hotels were mostly reliant on walk-in customers,
and had little knowledge or acumen in investing
in building customer loyalty.”
The kind of investment that these new age
hotel companies are making in enhancing search,
booking and in-room experience is quite big
which many mainstream companies are not able
to or desist from for RoI. In a recent interaction,
Siddharth Gupta, Co-Founder of Treebo Hotels,
a rapidly growing hotel network in the budget
space, said that they will be incorporating
cutting-edge customer-facing technology into
their system to enhance guest experience at their
hotels. The plans include introducing a mobile
app to enhance the guest experience not only in
terms of booking rooms, but also to enable them
to remote check in, select desired room, place
orders and above all raise complaints if any. They
are also in the process of piloting IoT (Internet
of Things) technology into the system which
will enable the company to gather information,
data, etc. about hotels in its network. “Budget
hospitality space, has been craving for technology
adoption for a long time, and the endeavour is to
fill that gap with state-of-the-art consumer facing
technology,” he informed.
There might, of course, be questions about
lack of standardisation of products, shortcomings
in terms of service delivery, etc. That is bound to
happen while the focus is on scale rather than
product. But there have been efforts to bring
improvements in terms of standardisation and
customer experience.
The government also seems to have seized up
the opportunity that lies in that space to contain
the shortage of accommodation in the country.
They understand that if the country has to attract
mid-range travellers from neighbouring regional
destinations, we have to have more budget hotels
with standardised offering in the branded space.
With this aim, Ministry of Tourism, Government
of India has constituted a committee to design
a framework to accredit hotel aggregators in
the country. “We are not working on it with a
hotel perspective but from a homestay and Bed
& Breakfast perspective. There are lot of real
estate which is marginally used and which needs
to be brought into productive use. One way to
do that is standardise the guidelines for them
so that we can build an element of trust so that
the consumer knows what product he is getting.
Second step would be to get the aggregators and
accredit them. That process has already started,
a study has been conducted by IITTM, and the
paper has been already circulated for discussion.
A committee has been constituted with several
State level tourism secretaries as members and
we will have a meeting soon to finalise the
guidelines,” said Suman Billa, Jt. Secretary-
Tourism, who is heading the committee.
Mainstream – yet to come to terms
It is estimated that there are more than a million
hotel rooms in the unorganised sector in India
which if brought into the mainstream could
wipe off the shortage of branded hotel rooms.
But, the mainstream industry, including midsegment
players, is not enthused to look at this
opportunity at all. They still consider vast chunk
of this unorganised space a dirty business to be
in and could damage their prestige, goodwill,
and image.
Says Achin Khanna, MD-Consulting &
Valuation, HVS-South Asia, “Hotel Brands are
built over decades of toil as creating true brandequity
is a painstakingly lengthy process. The
unorganised market, while large in scale, is often
not in a position to uphold the ‘brand promise’
that the consumers of these brands have come
to expect from them. Simple aggregation of
guestrooms under a singular brand umbrella
with little to no ability to create a consistent
experience wouldn’t serve the needs of both the
brand and the guest. This is why established
hotel brands are not jumping into the bandwagon
of aggregation.”
Agreeing with Khanna, Beni Agarwal,
Founder, GKHS Hospitality Consultants, said,
“Brands eagerly look for opportunities to
expand across all segments including budget.
But they operate within the limitations of ‘Brand
Standards’, i.e., minimum-acceptable standard
of product, service and the kind of markets or
locations they aspire to be present at. In addition,
each brand carries a ‘Market Perception’ and
‘Market Expectation’ which is the result of its
longstanding commitment to certain minimum
standards of quality. It is mostly these set brand
standards which prevent mainstream players
from considering the non-complying unorganised
hotel segment for expansion.” Agarwal also states
reasons for earlier attempts by few domestic
brands to create dedicated sub-level brand to
target the unorganised hotel segment failing at
the hustings. Core reasons, according to him, are
– one contractual terms that aggregate brands
offer are very short-term and way different from
the philosophy of typical model of management
contract or franchise, and evidently online room
sale capability of the techy aggregate brands
have been much more aggressive comparative
to most mainstream hotel brands.
Offering a brand perspective to the issue, Vijay
Jaiswal, Senior VP-Sales & Marketing, Sarovar
Hotels & Resorts, a leading mid-market player,
said that established mainstream players
would rather continue with the existing
model as the disruption hasn’t yet struck
the business. Also majority of the players do
not have the risk taking ability and are not
comfortable to experiment with the existing
mode of generating revenue, Jaiswal
explained.
According to SN Srivastava, President &
Co-founder, Clarks Inn Group of Hotels,
the hotels opting for aggregator models are
3-4 room B&B facilities and mostly small
inventory hotels with little or no service
promises or guest amenities. “Therefore,
they are not viable for us,” he stated, adding,
“As a hotel management company, we need
to have set parameters that define us - our brand
identity, our target markets as well as customer
expectations. Therefore, there are limitations to
the kind of properties that we can take under a
particular brand.”
It is not true that mainstream players are
totally ignoring the budget and economy space,
although they still have their reservations on the
aggregator model. “There is no reason for us to
believe that mainstream hospitality players are
not capitalising on potential opportunities in
the budget space. Established players have a
very vibrant business model with an established
clientele in place and do not need to disrupt. We
operate on terms that cover an entire spectrum of
development and management of hotels which
adds the kind of value that the hotel owner looks
for and which translates to successful business,”
informs Rishi Puri, VP, Lords Hotels & Resorts, a
budget and mid-market chain.
There are couples of mainstream hotel
companies which are looking at the branding
space in this space. Cygnett Hotels is among them
with a dedicated brand, Cygnett Lite, to drive
this business. “Cygnett Lite is not an aggregator
model. We are pioneering a ‘manchise’ model
for owners who are looking for branding,” said
Sarbendra Sarkar, MD & Founder of Cygnett
Hotels & Resorts. He said that both owners of as
well as the customers are looking for branding
as people using social media tools to search and
book hotels are growing day by day. India is the
third largest Facebook users and 60% of social
media users are brand conscious, he added. He
said that while aggregator models are more a
technology play and less of hospitality, Cygnett
will try to balance technology and hospitality
experience to create a win-win for both property
owners and customers.
There are certain others in the mainstream
industry who believe that the new budget models
will do a “customer education” service for their
future customers. However, in the digital era
where consumers search products, look for best
price and convenience in terms of locations,
etc. and then for past customer feedback
about products, it is not prudent on the part of
mainstream players to sit back thinking all the
customers will convert to their brands in future.
Different models are being worked out in
the background by people who understand the
budget business and the painpoints associated
with it. Former Expedia India Country Head,
Vikram Malhi has ventured into this space with
Zuzu Hotels, a model boasts itself as “more
involved brand” from an owners standpoint.
Started in early 2016, Zuzu Hotels help owners
manage the hotel better in terms of distribution,
pricing, revenue, maintaining quality standards,
etc. “Generally, these owners are good at day to
day operations, but are not good at managing their
distribution, revenues, traveller experience, etc.,
he said in a recent interaction. As a brand, Zuzu
helps hotels to sell their inventory through all
online channels, support pricing strategies,
improving quality standards to deliver
traveller experience, and staff training.”
“Prospects in the budget space are huge.
We feel that it is a good space to be in as
we are solving the real problem,” says
Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and CEO,
MakeMyTrip. Both MMT Assured Hotels
and GoStay are investing in basic stuff at
member hotels and certifying them for
customer assurance, he added. The online
penetration in the domestic hotel space is
around 13% against 55% in domestic air,
and therefore there is enormous scope for
more disruptions, he said.
Churning to continue
These, of course, show that churning will
continue at this important segment of the market
for some more time. The industry watchers are
sure that this churning will be for the better as
it will lead to more standardisation and value
creation at the budget and economy level. That
obviously will transfer pressure initially to the
branded mainstream industry in the budget
and economy space and in due course to midscale
brands. “They will continue to reinvent
their business model and value proposition in
the interest of creating brands. The traditional
budget and economy players are most certainly
feeling the heat, competition is always good and
will only make the overall sector elevate its game
in this new environment,” says Khanna of HVS.
There are concerns among the mainstream
players in the space about aggregators making
gradual progression into the structured space
in the market. “They are now trying to move
into structured market and if they do that, it will
certainly have an impact in terms of competitive
offerings in the market because their strategy is
numbers oriented and they have deep pockets
to burn advertising fund in order to increase
their market share. Budget and mid-market
hotel chains in the country are busy tuning their
growth strategies in the face of rising threat from
accommodation aggregators,” cautions Jaiswal
of Sarovar Hotels.
OYO founder expects more disruptions in the
budget hospitality space in the years to come.
“The budget hotel market is still at a nascent
stage. Technology has enabled discoverability of
these untapped budget hotels thus offering them
a level playing field. We expect more innovations
in both service and formats, with specialised
offerings catering to short-stays, long-stays and
home-stays. In OYO, we have identified a whitespace
in the sub five-star segment. So, earlier
this year we launched OYO Townhouse - a new
category of neighbourhood hotels. Hotel apps and
online booking options have also changed the
travelling pattern and behaviour of customers.
More Indians are travelling on impulse than ever
before. So digital innovation will also influence
way budget hotels respond to customer choices
and trends. The speed with which hotels adapt
to changes will mark the difference between
the front-runners and the runners-up,” Ritesh
observed.
While all agree to the view that the increasing
supply into the branded inventory is good
for travel and tourism in the country, there
are differences of opinion regarding the role
the aggregator models will play in the whole
progression of the market. There are people who
believe that the current models dying a natural
death in the pressure of funds. “The size of
the pie is huge and very diverse and therefore
there will be business for all. But that said, well
invested properties will continue to flock towards
mainstream brands. Whereas we will see most of
the current and future crop of aggregators shut
shop as they are hugely subsidising their rooms
in order to drive traffic. For how long can they
take in and absorb these huge financial losses is
a point to ponder,” says Srivastava.
More hotels, better roads, well connected
airports, and internal transport facilities among
other things will lead to increase in tourism –
both business and leisure, opines Puri of Lords
Hotels. Commenting on the new and emerging
concepts, he said that they are relatively new to
the country and so it may take some time before
confidently stating if these are indeed satisfying
the guests’ stay experience. “However what
can be said for now is that the growth of such
players would hamper the growth of legitimate
taxpaying hotels.”
Commit for a long haul
One thing is sure that the new breed of hoteliers
has shown the way and achieved something
remarkable by unlocking the potential that
remained unattended and unnoticed for a very
long time. Even those who have pioneered that
complex job know that they have been able to
unlock a small fraction. “Budget hotels cater to
one of the biggest traveller segments in India.
And the market opportunity is tremendous. Only
about 2% of this opportunity has been tapped
so far. So a brand must have conviction and be
ready to commit themselves for the long haul,”
says Ritesh.
There might be multiple valid reasons for
mainstream players for shying away from
doing business with these non-standardised,
unorganised and fragmented segments.
However, the current situation is not necessarily
existent and relevant for a very long time.
Industry watchers believe that as the industry
evolves further, both these models will grow
in tandem and the current divide will cease
to exist. “Overall, as the two business models
grow in tandem, one can expect the aggregators
to move closer to the traditional business
model by working towards a more consistent
offering (example: Oyo Townhouses), while
the mainstream brands will begin to embrace
technology more readily in their future avatar
(example: Accor’s decision to sell rooms for
non-Accor hotels in North America),” Khanna
stated.
krishna.kumar@saffronsynergies.in
|
|