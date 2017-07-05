|
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, 05 July, 2017, 11 : 13 AM [IST]
|
Fear of the Unknown
|
|
|
The biggest tax reform in Indian history post independence - the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has finally been rolled out and
is receiving mixed reactions from the travel industry. There is a lot of confusion prevailing over the operational process and
teething problems that are meant to emerge initially. While some take this opportunity to laud the efforts of the government,
others highlight the loopholes and its impact on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. Akansha Pandey finds out.
|
Aashish Gupta, Consulting CEO,
FAITH
We are glad that the GST Council has
revised the tax rates for hotels and the
good thing is that the foreign tourists
can get goods tax refund at the airport.
There are also some operational
issues that need to be looked into. This
will make a huge positive impact on the
tourism players. We will push for tax to
be charged on hotels on room rates only.
The option of working on full input tax
credit or working on 5% tax rate needs to be decided for tour operators.
We hope that the rate administration across India is uniformly done by
all states and not interpreted as per the local convenience. The services
exempted under GST like medical tourism or the ones provided from
J&K, porters or unorganised labour will have rates accordingly. Airlines
and hotels will now have full access to database of tour operators and
in-turn trade must also be given the safety of their profit margins. If
such issues are sorted at the earliest possible, smooth working will
eventually bring in more business.
In the long-run and we look forward to work with the government
on matters such as – the tax on hotel rooms which has to be further
rationalised. For tour operators and rent a cab operators, the reintroduction
of cenvat credit should be considered. For Indian businesses
which are earning foreign exchange for the country, shouldn’t be taxed
on goods. The tax rate on outbound tour operators should also come
down to 0% as the ‘Body of the Travel’ is outside Indian borders.
|
|
Jose Dominic, CMD, CGH Earth
From the already prevalent rate of
19% operational in many states like
Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the hotels in
the luxury bracket will now pay 9%
more which may practically demolish
the tourism sector in the long-run.
28% is the highest tax on room
globally. This eventually puts us in a
huge competitive disadvantage when
our neighbouring South East Asian
countries have 7-12% tax on hotels. If
tourism is the core focus of this government,
then this additional tax burden will be an obstacle in the development
of the sector. In-turn instead of composite rates, hospitality players may
have room-only charges going forward.
This move will also hit the businesses in remote India hard where
rates are composite. GST is the biggest tax reform post independence
but shockingly it seems against the growth of the hospitality sector.
The foreign travellers will rethink before travelling down to India
and in-turn it will be a strong boost for Indians to travel outbound. I
would suggest that a separate category and a lower tax rate should
be applicable on the inbound businesses. Another big challenge is the
lack of billing clarity among the trade.
|
|
Chitra Bhatia, MD, Aashman Air Travels
In the long term, GST will be fruitful for the business segment. Once
there is clarity on the billing procedures of the tax regime, the uniform
tax structure and ethical working will
yield superior results. Presently, there
is a lot of ambiguity and the trade
is debating on the pros and cons. I
believe that after we start following
it, the government will realise the
repercussions and they might listen
and adjust the norms accordingly.
|
|
Homa Mistry, CEO, Trail Blazer
Tours India
GST will completely change the
travel industry and it will ultimately
be a game-changer in the long run
positively. It is not just a tax, it will be
a revolution which will compel us to
change the way we work. Our core area
of operations will see no major effect as
our corporate entities will be getting
CENVAT credit. However, travel
agents will have to be completely ready
to follow the government guidelines and be
above board. They will have to become a professional counsellor to be
able to earn their margin of profit.
|
|
Jyoti Mayal, Managing Committee
Member, TAAI
GST was something which the whole
country and our travel fraternity was
looking forward to, as we were reeling
under multiplicity of taxes and lack
of credits. The government should be
given credit to get this herculean bill
passed and implemented. Though it
is the much-needed step for business
and in-turn for the country, we feel
threatened by the high incidences of
12% taxes imposed on business class air
travel and the high tax on luxury hotels and AC restaurants. All this
will make India uncompetitive for tourism both for the domestic and
international market.
There is lot of ambiguity in the adoption and implementation of GST.
It took us years to understand the right format of service tax and now
we have to shift to GST. More than the tax structure on air tickets, we
are skeptical on the implementation procedures. We are vary of our
data being captured by others in the chain starting from the airlines.
This could make us lose our clients and it puts our data security in
question. There should be a clause built within the system to protect us,
on privacy compliance.
|
|
Biji Eapen, President, IAAI
The reduction of tax to 5% will boost
the economy class journey however
increase of 9% to 12% will have
adverse effect on all other classes. The
hospitality sector rates are too complex,
high and uncompetitive which is a
disappointment. When upper class
journey become expensive, airline
may increase economy seats, which
ultimately, may pave the way for higher
price bargains.
In terms of billing, we may have to face some difficulties in the initial
days of GST roll-out, but in long-run the new indirect tax regime would
help cut tax evasion and check price rise.
|
|
Harmandeep Singh Anand, MD,
Jagsons Travels
GST is the best way forward and
the future is bright for the travel,
tourism and hospitality industries. The
government is doing its job and we
support them towards a successful and
seamless implementation of GST. This
is an opportune time for the industry
to take corrective actions where they
would have gone wrong in the past.
The launch of GST has ushered in a
new era in the industry. The government
has kept options open for guidance to clear confusions. There are also
professional GST advisors to guide us on the subject and we can’t
blame the government for our ignorance. All the industries will have to
adopt electronic mode and GST is a step in that direction to make the
future paperless.
|
|
A Krishna Mohan, Managing
Director, Southern Travels
I believe that the impact of GST on
the travel and hospitality sector will
be game-changer with more stable
tax regime and it will boost the Indian
GDP. The rates on tour operating
services have been aptly fixed under
5% with no input tax credit which
was 9% under service tax. We are
quite hopeful that with the decline in
the GST rates not only our business will
increase but the overall tourism industry will
be benefited.
However, tourism industry has been deprived of input tax credit and
cascading effect of taxes will still continue. The benefit of tax on value
addition is lacking for our industry. It needs clarifications whether GST
will be charged on import of services on reverse charge basis which
may affect the outbound tourism.
|
|
Gajendra Singh Panwar, Director,
Indo Asia Leisure Services
It will definitely be a game-changer
in long run, because most of the small
trader and service providers will
get registered in GST and govt tax
collection will be improved. I think
it is a step for India from developing
country to a developed country. Sadly,
it will be a burden for the existing
rates that have been quoted especially
for long-term brochure business. The
compliance and cost of operation will go up
with the increase in tax rate from 15% to 18%. But eventually it will
ease out the situation in the long run and India will be able to attract
more tourists and enhance revenues to the government. We also feel
that the standard rate of GST should have been lower initially and
increased slowly in due course. The resultant downside of GST @
28% and 18% would be killing and might result in black economy
without bills.
|
|
Vishal Suri, Managing Director, SOTC
Travel
The 5% GST rate on tour packages is a
welcomed move for consumers. However,
high-end hotels and business class air
travel is going to be costlier under the GST.
Countries that have adapted GST have
grown in their GDP. The implementation of
GST will now rationalise and simplify tax
regime. In the long term, it is expected to
enable the much-required growth needed
for the travel industry.
|
|
Debasis Nandy, CFO & President -
Commercial, Finance and Accounts,
Thomas Cook (India)
GST is seen as a relief by customers
over the current service tax which saw
a doubling of the rate from 4.5% to 9%.
Also, the increase on international air
tickets is marginal from 1.5% to 1.8%
and we do not foresee any impact. This
applies to domestic air tickets too with a
change from 0.75% to 0.9% The levy via
a management fee model i.e. 18% will see
negligible impact from a retail perspective - the
charge being INR 90 on a fee of say INR 500 per ticket. However, the sheer
complexity in the execution or compliance that we see significant challenges
in as filing is required at multiple levels and hence involving a substantial
increase in effort and time.
|
|
Guldeep Singh Sahni, President,
OTOAI
In the long run GST is going be price effective
but the present face is very
confusing. For outbound tour operators,
5% will escalate .50% price as we were
paying at 4.5% before January 22, 2017.
The outbound tour operators were already
complaining about 4.5% as we had
become price-incompetent. Now when we
are at 5% we will have to pay 5% GST and
add our profit margins on the top of it. Given
the high rates quoted by us, customers might
directly buy from hotels. Also, in comparison to overseas booking portals, we
will become highly uncompetitive.
|
|
Rakshit Desai, MD, FCM Travel
Solutions
The multiple rate structure of GST has the
potential to transform India and bring huge
effective changes. Classifying into groups,
the new norms will definitely maximise the
potential of the travel and tourism sector,
especially for budget travellers. However,
we feel that there is lack of clarity from
service providers such as airlines on the
service tax process. There is need for
industry-level group to clear GST doubts
for better implementation. In addition, centralised
registration of GST could have led to ease of business.
|
|
Himmat Anand, Founder, Tree of Life Resorts and Hotels
The hospitality sector will be spared from the maze of taxes we had to apply
previously. Undoubtedly, there will be an initial pain in getting used to the
new system of accounting and credit inputs.
I guess we all will get used to it after the
first few months of implementation. Issues
like the fluctuating seasonal rates which
will make us shift between the 18% and
28% band and also the fact that our hotels
have a mix of non-air conditioned and air
conditioned restaurants etc., will now have
to be dealt with individually and systems
will have to be put in place accordingly.
All in all, it’s really a matter of refining and
learning as we go along. India finally steps
into a logical framework, which was actually long due. Without doubt, this
Government has the capacity to take some very firm and challenging steps as
we have seen in the past. Much as the cynics continue to run down whatever
the government does, the country is on its way to ‘ache din’!
|
|
Manheer Singh Sethi, Co-Founder,
Travkart.com
GST is a mixed bag of better and easier
rules and regulations and increased costs
and compliances. With the implementation
of GST, not only the GDP is expected to
grow by about 2%, India will also be seen
as an economy where the ease of doing
business factor will improve by leaps and
bounds. However, it’s too early to predict
the overall effect of GST on the common
man. The 5% rates on travel agency services
and the revision in GST slab for hotels up to INR
7500 room rent from 28% to 18% are a welcome move. However, the rates
in the hospitality and F&B sector are too complex and high. On the other
hand, hotels and lodges charging per-day tariff of INR 1,000 will be exempt
from GST, while those charging up to INR 2,500 per day will pay 12%. A
lower tax rate for budget hotel segment will ensure that the industry’s quality
upgrade continues while delivering standardised accommodation to millions
of middle-class travellers. Currently, lower budget hotels make up about 80%
of the hospitality market in India. This will also save and create thousands of
new jobs, which could have been adversely impacted by higher tax rates.
|
|
GMJ Thampy, Founder & CMD, Riya
Group
With the implementation of GST, there will
be a few changes on the tax rate for economy
class flight tickets and the business-class
flight tickets but nothing major. Frequent
flyers will face a marginal increase in
business-class tickets, which should not
have a significant impact on the air travel
industry. At the beginning, we expect some
hassles with regards to obtaining GSTIN
numbers from our sub-agents, which in turn
might affect availing of input credit. Even though it will take some time, finally
it will result in more administrative efficiency.
On the operations front as ticketing players, we will have to make our GDS
system more compatible with the requirements put down by the airlines. Next,
tax invoices will have to be mandatorily raised on the airlines periodically, for
the timely release of commission from them. There will be other areas wherein
we will have to bring in changes in the operational processes. Also, change
in Indirect taxes always has repercussions on the business. The automation of
the GST network will bring about transparency as each invoice will have to
be verified on a real-time basis without which no credit can be claimed by the
recipient of the service. So, we will have to just wait and see how much of a
game- changer it turns out to be.
|
|
|