Monday, 09 January, 2017, 17 : 42 PM [IST]
India Tourism Statistics 2015
Foreign Exchange Earnings from Tourism in 2015 accounted for INR 1,35,193 crore, registering an annual growth rate of 9.6%. Foreign Exchange Earnings in USD terms were 21.07 billion, which is an annual growth of 4.1%. These figures were released in a report by the Union Ministry of Tourism along with Bureau of Immigration, Government of India titled ‘Indian Tourism Statistics for 2015’ detailing travel patterns from 1999. TravelBiz Monitor presents some highlights - Volume II
|Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs), in US$ million, from Tourism in India, 1999-2016 (till June)
|Year
|FEEs from Tourism in India
(in US$ million)
|Percentage(%) change
over the previous year
|1999
|3009
|2.1
|2000
|3460
|15.0
|2001
|3198
|-7.6
|2002
|3103
|3.0
|2003
|4463
|43.8
|2004
|6170
|38.2
|2005
|7493
|21.4
|2006
|8634
|15.2
|2007
|10729
|24.3
|2008
|11832
|10.3
|2009
|11136
|-5.9
|2010#1
|14193
|27.5
|2011#1
|16564
|16.7
|2012#1
|17737
|7.1
|2013#2
|18445
|4.0
|2014#2
|20236
|9.7
|2015 #2
|21071
|4.1
|2016#1
(Jan to June)
|10865
|6.5 @
|#1 : Provisional estimates (based on Provisional FTAs), @ : Growth Rate over Jan-June, 2015
#2 : Provisionally Revised estimates (based on the final FTAs received from BOI)
Source: (i) Reserve Bank of India, for 1999 -2010
(ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, for 2011-2016
|Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs), in
` Crore, from Tourism in India, 1999-2016 (till June)
|Year
|FEEs from Tourism in India
(in `Crore)
|Percentage(%) change
over the previous year
|1999
|12951
|6.6
|2000
|15626
|20.7
|2001
|15083
|-3.5
|2002
|15064
|-0.1
|2003
|20729
|37.6
|2004
|27944
|34.8
|2005
|33123
|18.5
|2006
|39025
|17.8
|2007
|44360
|13.7
|2008
|51294
|15.6
|2009
|53700
|4.7
|2010#1
|64889
|20.8
|2011#1
|77591
|19.6
|2012#1
|94487
|21.8
|2013#2
|107671
|14.0
|2014#2
|123320
|14.5
|2015 #2
|135193
|9.6
|2016#1
(Jan to June)
|73065
|14.1@
#1 : Provisional estimates (based on Provisional FTAs), @ : Growth Rate over Jan-June, 2015
#2 : Provisionally Revised estimates (based on final FTAs received from BOI).
Source: (i) Reserve Bank of India, for 1999 - 2010
(ii) Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, for 2011-2016
