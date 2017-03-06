STB, Dedicating its focus on India

|
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is hopeful of continuing its growth momentum from
the Indian market in 2017. Singapore, for the first time crossed the 1-million visitor arrival
mark from India in 2015, however, it reached the figure in November 2016, which is a
clear indication of importance of Indian market. And in the process, India moved ahead one step
in the category of visitors source market. “Now, India has emerged as the fourth largest visitor
source market after Indonesia, China and Malaysia,” said G B Srithar, Regional Director, South
Asia, Middle East & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board (STB). Importantly, as a tourism receipt
generating market, India continues to be third largest after China and Indonesia. From January
to September 2016, there was a satisfactory growth in tourism receipts across Singapore’s top 10
inbound source markets. For the second consecutive year, China (+41%) ranked top in tourism
receipts, followed by Indonesia (+14%) and India (+37%). Tourism receipts from China increased
mainly due to a volume-driven growth, while Indonesia and India saw tourism receipts growing
on the back of visitors spending more on shopping and accommodation.
In their endeavour to attract more tourists from India, STB had organised a four-city roadshow in
the metro cities Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. Interestingly, these road shows witnessed
around 45 stakeholders of Singapore tourism, comprising DMCs, cruise lines, attractions, hotels
etc. “Probably, it is the largest contingent of stakeholders from Singapore tourism to India,” said
Srithar. He added, “The presence of so many stakeholders clearly indicates that the Singapore
travel trade continues to view India as a very important
market and wants to renew their relations with travel agents
and partners in India and establish new connections as
well.”
Throwing light on the plans for 2017, Srithar said that their
target audience from India includes families (with children
under 12 years of age), working millennials, cruise travellers,
and Meeting & Incentives. “We want to continue portraying
Singapore as a very family-friendly destination and to be
a high priority on family travel list,” he revealed. Coming
to second priority i.e. working millennials, Srithar said this
segment too offers huge opportunity as there is growing
population of couple, women, passionate travellers who like
cycling or want to indulge in eco tourism practices. “We
offer a plethora of exciting stuff to do in Singapore for
working millennials,” he said. The third and a crucial
segment is cruise and according to Srithar, India
continues to be the number one international source
market for cruising out of Singapore. “We would like
to maintain that position. At the end of the year, we
have Genting Dream being home ported in Singapore,
which is one of the largest ships to be home ported in
Singapore, and certainly provides momentum to cruise
travel out of Singapore. Together, we have Caribbean
Cruises, Princes, Costa and now Star Cruises bringing
Genting Dream, so the segment has huge potential,”
he opined. In this direction, STB will organise a cruise
forum in Mumbai this month, which will dwell on cruise travel and the
business of cruising.
For STB, Meeting and Incentive continues to be an important segment
from India. “The convention and exhibition segment is growing. However,
we have observed many Meeting and Incentives groups coming from
India,” said Srithar. In order to provide further fillip to this, STB launched
Version 3 of INSPIRE (In Singapore Incentive and Rewards) programme. The
INSPIRE scheme aims to incentivise corporate entities to send their groups
for incentive programmes to Singapore, which comes with more attractions
and value adds.
STB’s Focus areas
- Families (with children under 12 years
of age)
- Working millenials
- Cruise travellers
- Meetings and Incentives
- Overseas School Trips
STB’s Plans
- Cruise forum in Mumbai in March
- Roadshows in June & July in Tier-II
cities
Another focus area of STB is the Overseas School Trips (OST) segment.
It has been observed that many schools send their students abroad,
therefore the segment has certainly emerged as an important one for
STB. “Singapore is the natural choice for many schools in India and we
want to tap that segment through our partners,” Srithar said.
various segments and putting aside reasonable
marketing dollars for each of them. We want to amplify
our messages through our well respected partners. We
acknowledge the support of Indian travel trade for
supporting our marketing initiatives and wherever
possible will co-invest in marketing Singapore through
our partners,” he said.
STB continues to work with Singapore and Indiabased
airlines. “Airline partnership is very important
tool for us for driving initiatives. Singapore has 15
connecting points from various cities of India, with
more than 230 weekly flights by various airlines. We
will try to leverage on these cities,” Srithar said. Apart
from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, STB
will also concentrate on cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad,
Amritsar, Jalandhar, etc., this year. “In June and July we will conduct
roadshows in Tier-II cities of India,” he said.
In order to reach their target, STB will continue to work closely with
tourism partners in India to intensify their efforts and sustain quality
tourism growth. “We will be engaging more with and deepening our
relationship with our partners,” concluded Srithar.