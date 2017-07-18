Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home GST Updates Details GST UPDATES Amadeus ensures GST compliance in record time Following the recent implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) across India, Amadeus ensured compliance to GST for its 45,000 Indian travel agency point-of-sale terminals in record time. Its Global Distribution System (GDS) was ready to comply with the country’s new taxation system, effective July 1, 2017.



Rakesh Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Amadeus India commented, “The introduction of the GST is among the most significant tax reforms in India’s economic history. Despite the limited time to apply the change, we are proud that Amadeus became compliant with the new GST structure so quickly. We had teams working 24/7 to make sure we could deliver what our customers needed on time. It is indeed a milestone moment for us as we demonstrate our commitment to offer best-in-class technology and services to our business partners across the Indian subcontinent.”

