Hoteliers fear flight of corporate MICE business out of India under GST

The Indian hoteliers are apprehensive of loss of
corporate MICE business as GST doesn’t allow hotels to give IGST credits
to corporate companies holding events, conferences, incentive groups in
their hotels. Under the present provisions of service, hotels are not
entitled to give IGST credits to corporate companies which are not
registered in the destination, an expert in the matter told Hospitality
Biz. Since small businesses cannot afford to get registered in all
states, hotels cannot issue IGST credits to such clients and companies.
“If
there are no incentives for doing events in India, these businesses
will automatically take their meetings, conferences, incentive groups,
etc. to other destinations. Therefore, IGST should be allowed for
hotels, that is a key demand of the industry,” he said.
In one of
the GST workshops organised by Hotel and Restaurant Association of
Northern India (HRANI), hoteliers demanded more “clarity in the
language” of the notification. Hoteliers have raised the issue of
‘Declared tariff’ which is redundant as most of the hotels work on a
‘dynamic pricing’ system driven by the market forces. There is also lack
of clarity whether 5-star classification or the threshold of INR 7,500
which applies for 28% GST. Ashish Gupta, Consulting CEO of FAITH who
raised the queries on behalf of the industry in the presence of Rashmi
Verma, Secretary – Tourism, Government of India, and Sungita Sharma,
Principal Additional Director General (Vigilance), Central Board of
Customs & Excise (CBCE), said that language needed to be simplified
to avoid harassment by the local officials at a later stage and to avoid
scope for long drawn litigation.
Speaking on the occasion,
Verma said that it is a misconception that rates have gone up under GST.
Rather tax incidence on the industry has come down to 18% from 20%, she
said. However, he conceded that our tax structure is way higher
compared to our destinations like Thailand, Singapore, etc. “We will
continue to take the concerns of the industry with the Ministry of
Finance,” she said.
Sharma asked the industry to raise as many
FAQs as possible within the next one week, which can be directed to law
committee of the GST and further to GST Council and get the necessary
redressal and clarification at the earliest.