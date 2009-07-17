Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Global News Details GLOBAL NEWS Asian tourism organisations launch sellasianow.com, an exclusive website for travel agents



Eight Asian tourism organizations i.e. Hong Kong Tourism Board, India Tourism, Japan National Tourism Organisation, Korea Tourism Organisation, Macau Government Tourist Office, Philippine Department of Tourism, Singapore Tourism Board and Tourism Authority of Thailand in collaboration with leading tour operators and airlines operating to Asia have designed a website exclusively for travel agents- www.sellasianow.com With Sell Asia Now, agents can access deals on packages and flights to Asia, exclusive booking incentives offered by Asia Now partner tour operators and airlines and become eligible to win cash rewards. According to a report in travelagentcentral.com, the top three agents to book the most packages and/or flights to Asia available on the website will win up to USD1, 500. Additional incentives can be found on the site, including a 12 per cent commission on Asia Classic Tours booked by this month end and USD 100 commission on all exclusive Sell Asia Now packages with Asia Luxe Holidays.In addition to travel deals, agents visiting the site will also find information about each participating Asian destination, maps and many useful tools such as local weather, currency exchange, and price indexes.



