Serial blasts in Indonesian capital Jakarta, six people killed

Series of bomb blasts are reported from Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Terrorists have struck at few prime spots in the capital city in which six people have reported to have lost life, as per initial reports.



The blasts have occurred in Thamrin Street in the capital, a major shopping and business centre which is close to diplomatic missions. The attackers have targeted popular cafés and places frequented by visitors to the city.



As per the latest reports, terrorists are holed up in buildings are being engaged by the security forces in a fierce gun battle.