|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, 17 October, 2017, 14 : 18 PM [IST]
|
Guides –‘Truly Yours’
|
|
|
The travel & tour operating
business has come of
age with a number of
developments. However,
what hasn’t changed and
will never cease to exit
the business is the tour
guide. A tour guide is an
indispensable part of the travel and tourism
industry. The personal touch and value addition
given by a tour guide still continues to remain
one of the strong points of a successful trip.
|
TravelBiz Monitor is a trade paper that was born
and released in front of me and I have a special
association with it always. It was a welcome change
a decade ago when it promised to bring travel news
every fortnight, I was worried at that time if this
would be possible, but today I am happy that it has
done so rigorously and has become one of the best
trade papers. I congratulate Sheldon Santwan & his
entire team for being focused and true. I am sure
that they will remain focused and as determined in
the coming decade too.
Tour guides work in the travel industry,
giving guided tours to various groups of
visitors. They are experts on the history of the
location and offer their tour groups interesting
or enlightening information about points of
interest at nature attractions, historic sites,
museums, scenic locations, and other travel
destinations. Guides may give walking tours,
bus tours, or even lead river tours on a boat.
Often hired by visitors’ bureaus or travel
companies, tour guides are typically residents
of the region in which they give tours.
Where the above statement is like a definition
of a tour guide, but the amazing amount of work
that they do pre-tour, on tour and post tour is
commendable. Travel companies can formalise
the best of itineraries, contract it with their tooth
& nail, work on all the logistics across the days
of the tour, set up the best sight-seeing options,
but it is always only one person that makes a
difference and that is the guide or tour manager
as may be addressed. This person is a historian,
amazing in local geography, a cashier all the
time, a singer if required, counselor to many on
a tour, stand-up comedian, handlers of many
egos, a mister fix it and most definitely a friend
for life at the end of any tour. A true guide will
like any professor would prepare himself on
the destination and the mix of the group prior
to taking charge of a group. They are required
to be on their toes before the group wakes up
and be with them till they retire, the job is nonstop
and unending while on the tour. A group
that comes to guide as unknown set of people
often leaves with tears in their eyes. It is this
one person that can make or break a tour, and
almost always they make the tour a memorable
one. Remember it’s a tough job, every day is
a set of new challenges in a new destination;
they must love to travel as that is what they
continue to do day after day. They have to
make sure every component of the tour works
out well as that is what brings joy to the eyes of
his customers. One should always remember to
hire a guide even when not on a guided tour at
all historic monuments; they charge a small fee,
but they tell you tales that are mesmerizing and
without that you would miss the actual essence
of the place being visited. Even if one is visiting
a destination as an individual traveller, there
should be an effort to hire a city guide, it will be
very much worth the money spent.
This individual needs to be respected
always; their greatest joy is to see the eyes of
the travellers light up whenever they are taken
to an amazing place within a destination. They
only need a visitor’s gratitude as they just
passionately love what they do.
In the end all I would like to say, being a
guide myself many moons ago – for a guide, it’s
not about a destination, but about the journey
and one needs people to make a journey.
|
|