Tuesday, 16 May, 2017, 16 : 59 PM [IST]
Making the most of business travel
Today, business travel has become
part of the routine for many corporate
workers. Business travel is considered
an investment to grow the business further,
business travellers therefore are conscious of
their productivity and seek business ready
spaces 24x7 to stay connected with their
associates globally.
Business travel spending in India will account
for USD 36 billion in 2017, which will grow to
USD 45 billion by 2019, according to the Global
Business Travel Association (GBTA). With the
increasing demand from corporate traveller, the
hotel options are also increasing for them. This
puts the corporate traveller in ‘buyer’s market’;
one could shop around to find the most optimal
‘offer’ each time one travels.
However, loyalty to a brand dwarfs such
cost savings. For example, InterContinental
Hotel Group’s loyalty programme for business
travellers, ‘IHG Business Rewards’, includes
everyday spends such as dining and car
rentals in earning and redeem points, not just
on bookings and stay; this allows for more
‘earnable’ and ‘redeemable’ points, translating
to more savings on the amount spent during
travel. For the CEO of a ‘start-up’ or of a smalland-
medium enterprise (SME) who needs to
travel often, the amount thus saved makes a
substantial difference on the balance sheet.
Coming to the point I alluded to in the
beginning, making the most of one’s time
while travelling, while optimising travel
related expense, carries utmost value whether
one is with a start-up or an SME or a multinational
corporation. Many hotels and resorts
are designed for business travellers, and
have infrastructure and services which are
in keeping with their needs. Facilities such
as complimentary wireless internet access in
the hotel and guest rooms, convenient access
to electric points throughout the hotel and
facilitating easy unwinding and rest to preempt
any tiredness induced errors at work.
For example, IHG’s Crowne Plaza hotels offer
‘Sleep Advantage’ programme which includes
premium bedding, aromatherapy using natural
essential oils to alter one’s mood in a positive
way and ‘Quiet Zone’ floors where floors are
made completely noiseless floors for a certain
duration.
A loyalty programme is actually best positioned
to deliver experiences that are customised
to travellers’ tastes, and it is this kind of
‘recognition’ and warmth that someone who has
been away from home appreciates a lot. IHG’s
2016 report on trends exhorts brands to engage
with consumers by offering both ‘customisation
of stay experience’ and ‘belongingness to a
community’, by enabling experiences that are
tailor-made for the travellers’ preferences and
providing an opportunity to be part of a like
minded group. ‘IHG Rewards Club’, the world’s
first and largest hotel loyalty programme with
currently over 99 million members globally,
allows us to do just that which, together with
various privileges and financial benefits, helps
delight the traveller.
A loyalty program should be accompanied
by choices in locations for stay for the loyalty
club member. For example, IHG has a portfolio
of nearly 5,100 hotels across 100 countries,
allowing for a wide choice in destinations
where the loyalty benefits could be availed.
Some loyalty programmes extend their
redemption options beyond free rooms and
upgrades, giving members the chance to
trade points for gift certificates, concerts and
movies, music downloads electronics and
sometimes even airline tickets. Indeed, ‘IHG
Rewards Club’ survey of more than 10,000 of
its members across 13 countries has found that
37% have organised their holidays purely on
reward points and 62% felt that the benefits
were ‘like a dream come true’ when points
from their loyalty programme were redeemed
all in one go.
Business travel in India is being driven by its
fast growing economy, which an opportunity as
well as responsibility for the hospitality sector
to facilitate productivity of business travellers
and have the sector become an integral part of
the economic growth.
