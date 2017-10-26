|
|
|
|
|
|
Thursday, 26 October, 2017, 15 : 15 PM [IST]
|
Marecast for travel and tourism industry over the next decade
|
|
|
|
Tourism industry
comprises many
stakeholders and
partners working for
its growth. Media is
one important segment
among them. TravelBiz
Monitor has been
diligently active in
disseminating tourism
news and analysis over
the past decade. It has
been providing the
readers with an insight
through its researches
and analyses. I
have been happy in
associating with the
publication and the
wonderful people
behind the venture. I
wish TravelBiz Monitor
and its live travel news
portal a great future.
AS one of the world’s
largest economic
sectors, travel & tourism
creates prosperity.
The United Nations
has chosen 2017 as
the ‘International
Year of Sustainable
Tourism for Development’. This is to further
project the enormous economic, social,
cultural, environmental, and heritage value
that is linked with the sector. By 2027, travel
& tourism will account for 31,910,000 jobs
directly, an increase of 2.1% per year over
the next 10 years. In India, total contribution
of travel & tourism to employment will be 50
million that is a tremendously positive impact
on the economy of the country. According
to the WTTC, by 2027 international tourist
arrivals to India is forecast to reach 17,284,000,
generating a tourist expenditure of INR 2,901.7
billion.
As per FORBES Asia, over the next 10
years, Global travel & tourism GDP will
grow at an average of 3.8% a year, directly
and indirectly. Its GDP contribution to the
world’s economy will rise to 10.5% and by
2025 it will account for 10.7% of the world’s
employment. South Asia will be the fastest
growing region as India out paces China.
Major countries projected to experience strong
travel & tourism GDP growth will be India,
China, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru and Kenya.
IATA expects annual passenger volumes to
reach 7.3 billion by 2034, representing a 4.1%
annual demand growth rate and more than
doubling current levels of 3.3 billion. They
predict that China would overtake the US as
the world’s largest passenger market by 2030.
IATA also predicts that the five fastest growing
markets in terms of passenger-per-year will be
China, the US, India, Indonesia, and Brazil.
IATA estimates that aviation industry will hold
about 105 million jobs and contribute USD 6
trillion to the global GDP in the next 20 years.
According to the expert Ed Fuller, as said in
FORBES Asia, Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier
and Embraer predict that the world’s aircraft
fleet will double over the next 20 years. Boeing
estimates the world’s passenger and cargo
fleet will grow from 20,910 aircraft to 42,180
with 35,770 new airplanes added over that
time frame. Airbus says that global urban
population will grow from 51% of the world’s
population today, to more than 60% over the
next 20 years to 5 billon. Another interesting
trend would be that the emerging markets
will not only become larger source markets,
but also they will become more attractive
destinations. The World Economic Forum
Report predicts that between 2016 & 2026, the
top 10 fastest growing destinations for leisure
travel spending would have India at the top.
The global middle class is expected to
grow by another 3 billion people between
2011 and 2031. The majority of this will
come from emerging markets, with China
and India leading the way. Another trend is
that the millennials are more tech-savvy and
connected than the previous generation and
are changing the way travel products are
bought. They might take a low-cost flight and
go all out on activities and restaurants. They
look for experiences. In the next 5-10 years,
this group will become the industry’s core
customer base.
The 21st century traveller has high
expectations for efficiency and have a low
tolerance to global mobility barriers. Smart
Travel, Smart Visas, Smart Borders, Smart
Security processes, and Smart Infrastructure
will revolutionise the travel & tourism sector
the way the smart phone has transformed
communication. To achieve a Smart Travel
approach, the travel industry must increasingly
rely on technology and digitisation to create a
safe and seemless experience for passengers.
Aviation, travel and tourism industry have
been at the forefront of digital disruption,
changing the way people travel. But the
revolution is not over. Today, consumers want
to feel special and expect personalisation of
service and experience.
While the economic benefits are evident,
it is important to understand its impact on
the environment and on local communities.
The number of tourists beyond the carrying
capacity does impact local environments and
local communities. This must be contained to
ensure the industry’s long term sustainability.
We have to address issues like water usage,
waste generation, energy consumption, and
deterioration of natural and cultural heritage.
Research show that tourist tends to consume
around 3 to 4 times more water per day than
permanent residents.
It is evident that the coming decade will see
tremendous growth and revolution in the travel,
tourism, hospitality and aviation industry. As
part of this global phenomenon, India and this
region will be playing a very vital role. As that
being the future it goes without saying that the
industry players and stakeholders will have a
lot to do creatively. We should be aware of the
wonderful opportunities ahead.
|
|