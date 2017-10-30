|
Monday, 30 October, 2017, 16 : 30 PM [IST]
Time to adapt to the changes in business
Ghange is the only constant;
it is inevitable. Progress is
impossible without change. In
the last decade, the hospitality
business has witnessed many
transitions, which is the
vanguard of innovation and
creativity. The hospitality
business, in India and around the world, has
metamorphosed at a rate and to a level that
has far surpassed anyone’s expectations.
Previously, only five-star hotels were
thought worthy of delivering any measure of
service, safety and hygiene. The last decade
saw the emergence of strong hotel chains
and International hotel chains expanded
their foot print in India. As brands became
more prominent and acquired a corporate
ownership, hotel managers focussed more on
profitability and occupancy.
Numerous real estate companies decided
to take a dip in these waters. There was a
proliferation of good quality three and fourstar
hotels which also emerged from strong
brands. Strong brand differentiation evolved
on the basis of the brand offer and promise
due to which hotel companies realised the
importance of budget, mid-level and luxury
hotels in order to create and retain brand
loyalty.
Brands and branding became important
with more engagement on social media and
websites becoming user friendly. Although
loyalty programs made their debut well before
the last decade, it was only in the last ten years
that loyalty programs became an all important
tool to retain customers. Indian customers
travelled and stayed in hotels within India and
internationally that would add to their tally of
loyalty points earned.
A very significant development in the last
ten years has been the genesis of new cities in
India. At the turn of the century, as a company
representing International hotel chains, we
restricted ourselves to five or six key metros
in India. As part of our tenth anniversary
initiatives, 2011-12 saw us travelling to more
than 29 cities. It took us into unchartered
waters and opened up new cities for us to tap
into.
The buying behaviour of agencies in smaller
cities always tended to go through a DMC or
wholesaler. With hotels now offering special
rates and extra commissions for booking
through their websites or online channels,
some agencies have also decided to follow
suit. This reinforces their recognition process
by hotels, whether inclusion for awards,
FAM trips or for merely having worked with
the hotel chain. Hotels also started paying
commissions in local currency, thus making it
less cumbersome for agencies to book through
hotel websites or toll free numbers.
OTAs / Aggregators / Hotel booking
companies became very important distribution
channels, even though initially their
introduction created a tremendous amount
of rate disparity. Customers benefitted from
this largely as they were able to shop for the
best possible rates. Then the hotels came out
with dynamic pricing, which sort of ensured
the OTAs printed online only the best
available rates. However, rate disparity issues
continue with some OTAs giving away their
commissions as discounts to the customer.
The all-important toll free channel, which
two decades ago was a key distribution
channel, fell through the gaps in the last
decade. With the emergence of OTAs – Indian
and international hotel booking portals,
wholesalers, hotel websites and ability to book
through apps – the toll free especially to book
international hotels was side-lined.
The Indian customer, who was by now a
frequent traveller to international destinations,
saw similar brands in India or vice versa
and this created strong brand recall. This
also raised the bar for hotels in India to live up
to the expected standards in terms of providing
differing services to differing customers. The
future also looks very fast paced and exciting.
There will be more hotel mergers and
acquisitions. Boutique hotels and home stays
will be also part pod luxury experiences and
will be more in demand. We will also have
more Indian hotel brands openings up hotels
in international destinations.
To sum up, we in the travel trade have to
anticipate the ever-changing direction of the
dynamic winds and adjust our sails to dock
on the shores of the fast changing customer
behaviour, changing technology and new
products.
