Tuesday, 24 October, 2017, 11 : 15 AM [IST]
Tracing the Growth Trajectory
‘Publications like TravelBiz Monitor are
vital to bring out success stories and best
practices in the industry. Congratulations
on the quality and curation of your
content, and best of luck for the future!’
The 21st century has seen the
growth and development of
a new policy tool, soft power.
Soft power is nothing but
the use of a nation’s cultural
and economic influence to
persuade other nations to
do something, instead of
the traditional tool of the threat use of military
or nuclear power. Globalisation has led to the
creation of various global brands which act as
powerful instruments of soft power. This soft
power can be leveraged into creating cultural
imprints and provide a strong boost to the Indian
Hospitality, Travel and Tourism sector.
According to data, the travel and tourism
sector generated a whooping INR 14.1 trillion
in 2016 and ranks 7th in the world in terms
of its total contribution to the country’s GDP.
Additionally, the sector created 40.3 million jobs
in 2016, which ranks India second in the world in
terms of total employment generated. With such
promising data, I believe that the potential of India tourism still remains
untapped. It is a huge industry and a big wealth distributor with immense
potential for investment and development.
I foresee an immense growth potential in the sector, which can be
further enhanced through increased private sector involvement and
participation, particularly through investments in tourism infrastructure.
Just like Kerala rose after crises and worked its way to become one of
the largest tourist hubs of India through the building of brands like the
backwaters and Ayurveda, other states
also need to emerge as tourist destinations
through efforts in experiential tourism,
creation of sub-brands and infrastructural
investments.
Several initiatives encouraging private
sector involvement have been taken to
develop tourist zones around beaches.
The Action Agenda proposes that the
government and private sector should
develop 5 of such exclusive tourism zones
around beaches. Globally, beach holidays
have grown by 18% over the last five
years. India’s zones should be structured
through master planning, including best practices in engineering and
sustainability. We can model our developments drawing from examples
such as Bali, Sentosa and Antalya.
Furthermore, what the industry would need next is skilled manpower
for which emphasis has been laid on skill development in this sector
through supporting private sector institutes in tourism regulated by the
government. In addition to the state run or state supported institutes,
private institutes should be encouraged to create the required talent pool.
The private sector can intervene to provide elementary training at the
managerial level and private institutes can do so formally.
Public Private Partnerships (PPP) have been given greater impetus in
NITI Aayog’s Action Agenda. The government is exploring avenues of
PPP and attracting private sector investments and technical & operational
efficiencies in playing a role in creating world-class tourism circuits,
exploring PPP in island development as tourist destinations and other
areas. Our island chains have immense potential for eco-tourism. Instead
of locking away our natural assets, we should contribute to their protection
by leveraging them sustainably, as Mauritius
has done. In the context of civil aviation, select
airports in Tier-II cities are being taken up for
operation and maintenance on the PPP mode.
The Airports Authority of India Act will be
amended to enable effective monetisation of
land assets. The funds, so raised, will be utilised
for airport upgradation. The Budget 2017 has
proposed Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with
funding from both the government and the
private sector to trigger investment into the
Special Tourism Zones.
Trends in the industry
Worldwide there has been a trend shift as
individual aspirations have shifted from a
‘purchase economy’ to an ‘experiential economy,’
and slow independent travel has become ‘the
thing’ as opposed to hectic package tours. This
creates the demand for tourism sub-brands and
niche products.
Union Budget 2017: the Union Budget
allocated INR 1,840.77 crore to the Tourism Ministry in the budget for the
next fiscal, including INR 959.91 crore for the Integrated Development
of Tourist Circuits around specific themes (Swadesh Darshan scheme). It
announced setting up of Five Tourism Special Zones and the Incredible
India Brand will be taken to the second stage of global Campaign for
boosting tourism as a part of Incredible India 2.0.
GST: This will also improve the ease of doing business and attract
investment into the tourism sector.
E Visa: The new liberalised e-visa
regime introduced in April 2017 would
enhance both the window period as well
as period of stay for foreign nationals of
161 nations, thereby providing a boost
to inbound tourism. Furthermore, the
facility of Tourist Visa on Arrival enabled
with Electronic Travel Authorization
launched in September, 2014 has helped
improve India’s Travel and Tourism
Competitiveness Index.
2017: India has improved 12 places
to 40th position globally among 136
countries. In all, in last three years India
has cumulatively improved its ranking by 25 places which is a significant
achievement. However, it is way behind others in health and hygiene,
security concerns, human resources and tourist service infrastructure,
among others which would require targeted investments from the public
and private sector alike.
International Openness 2017: In terms of International Openness, India
ranks 55th, up by 14 places. This has been possible through stronger visa
policies and price competitiveness. Implementing both visas on arrival
and e-visas has enabled India to rise through the ranks.
International Travel Investment Opportunities: India’s figures are
predominantly generated by domestic travel, which accounted for 88%
of the sector’s contribution to GDP in 2016, creating immense investment
potential in international travel.
India’s Travel and Tourism sector among G20 countries: India’s travel
and tourism industry was also the fastest growing amongst the G20
countries, growing by 8.5% in 2016. A further 6.7% growth is forecast
for 2017.
