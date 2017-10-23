STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Guest Column Details GUEST COLUMN Travel & Tourism in India galore My heartfelt congratulations to TravelBiz Monitor for completing successful 10 years. I wish Sheldon Santwan and his team good luck in the coming years. I have been associated with TravelBiz Monitor from the time of launch of this magazine, which is meaningful, informative and comprehensive. I have noticed it growing year on year, and had the privilege to involve TravelBiz Monitor in many events held by TAAI under my leadership as a knowledge partner in ITTE, Travel and Tourism Award Promotion, etc. The organisation has grown in different verticals like hospitality and online media conducting summits and seminars with various tourism boards and top notch tour operators.



Since I was involved in representing various organisations namely TAAI and IATO, I have been interacting with most of the stakeholders in the private and public sector in various capacities for the last two decades. During this period, all the major industries have gone through a significant change.



Currently, we are witnessing a considerable impact on the overall travel, tourism, civil aviation, air and road transport, cruise operations and hospitality aspects. There has also been an increase in exhibitions & events and transport industry. Exhibitions and events have become a common platform for networking to enhance destination marketing. A very integral part of the tourism industry is the smooth handling of passenger from one destination to another for which we require better transport facility for tourist to commute without any inconvenience. All of us have noticed better quality of taxis, AC coach, trains, etc. Nevertheless the introduction of radio taxi and online booking facility has given a tremendous boost to domestic and international tourism..



The government has done a remarkable job by launching visa on arrival, open sky policies and encouragement given by the Centre to state tourism boards has helped them to be more involved in promotion of their destination tourism..



Likewise transport has also increased due to quadruple increase of roads throughout India. International standard of coaches like Volvo, Mercedes and high quality cars like Honda, Toyota, BMW, etc., have enhanced the transport industry. This sector is increasingly getting competitive day by day and service plays an important role here. Today, every transport company is making sure that they depart and arrive timely which was not the case till a few years back. Apart from this, many transport companies have been investing significant amount towards infrastructure development..



Talking about bus industry, it has become an integral part of transport industry in India. The industry comprises of buses that are categorised into mini buses, tourist buses, deluxe buses, commuter buses and others depending on the use. Owing to the development of infrastructure and roads, connecting to remote places has become easier due to which more and more people are availing bus services. This has greatly contributed to the growth of bus industry. The growth in this market has stimulated the manufacturers towards more innovations. New buses have been introduced that are well equipped with advanced facilities and services such as passenger information system, air-conditioners, high quality engines, air suspension and transmission systems and others. With the increase in use of such buses over the next few years, the customer base is also expected to ascend at a high rate. With respect to increase in commuter base, even the foreign companies such as Daimler, Mercedes and Volvo are making heavy investments in this segment of automobile industry in India. New standards of luxury and comfort have been set by these companies in tourister bus segment by providing high class and advanced air conditioned buses..



Ihope the government considers to introduce one vehicle passenger tax throughout the nation like the GST tax. It will be a great advantage to boost tourism industry in India at large..



