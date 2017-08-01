BCD Travel launches education vertical ‘The School of Excellence’ in India with Smeeta Gulvady at helm of affairs

Corporate travel management company - BCD Travel
has forayed into the education vertical by launching ‘The School of
Excellence’ (TSOE) in India in Mumbai. TSOE is headed by Smeeta Gulvady
comes with over 32 years of experience in the travel and tourism
industry and 15 years of experience in travel training. Prior to this,
she was the Vice President and Head, Centre of Learning, Thomas Cook
(India) Ltd.
According to Aletta Dias - Senior Director Corporate Affairs,
BCD Travel, TSOE is a CSR initiative with the sole objective of
providing quality education to students and to develop business
professionals capable of responding to global business challenges.
“This social venture is with the world-recognised NGO Lions Club
and targets to promote education. All our programmes at TSOE have the
underlying mission to ‘promote education, develop professional skills
& enhance livelihood’,” said Dias.
TSOE offers ranging from short certificate programmes,
under-graduate and graduate programmes. Some of the courses offered are
Post Graduate Diploma in Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Management (1
year part time), Tour Manager Certificate Course (4 months), Certificate
Course in Travel Management (6 months), Advance Diploma in Travel
& Tourism Management (6 months) and IATA (4 months). Classes for
most courses will commence this week.
The courses will include a combination of theory and practical
training. “Backed by the industry, the courses are engaging. Besides
core modules, students are equipped with skills, customer service and
sales skills to become effective travel industry professionals. Some of
our international premium brand partners include Royal Caribbean
International, Marriott, Accor, Avis, Swiss Tourism, Princess, Cunard, P
& O and Pandwa River expeditions. India is a big source market for
cruises; therefore we have an exclusive module on cruises,” said Dias.
Students have access to online training sessions and modules with
certification upon successful completion of the programme.
“Our courses focus on comprehensive conceptual learning,
complemented with field trips and guest sessions by eminent tourism
professionals. This gives students a better understanding of the various
aspects of the travel industry and a direct perspective, enabling them
to implement their theoretical understanding into practice. The
internship offered during the course duration is a key to the building
experience and helps them gain first hand exposure of working in the
real world,” stated Dias.