Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home HR & Training Details HR & TRAINING BCD Travel launches education vertical ‘The School of Excellence’ in India with Smeeta Gulvady at helm of affairs Corporate travel management company - BCD Travel has forayed into the education vertical by launching ‘The School of Excellence’ (TSOE) in India in Mumbai. TSOE is headed by Smeeta Gulvady comes with over 32 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry and 15 years of experience in travel training. Prior to this, she was the Vice President and Head, Centre of Learning, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.



According to Aletta Dias - Senior Director Corporate Affairs, BCD Travel, TSOE is a CSR initiative with the sole objective of providing quality education to students and to develop business professionals capable of responding to global business challenges.



“This social venture is with the world-recognised NGO Lions Club and targets to promote education. All our programmes at TSOE have the underlying mission to ‘promote education, develop professional skills & enhance livelihood’,” said Dias.



TSOE offers ranging from short certificate programmes, under-graduate and graduate programmes. Some of the courses offered are Post Graduate Diploma in Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Management (1 year part time), Tour Manager Certificate Course (4 months), Certificate Course in Travel Management (6 months), Advance Diploma in Travel & Tourism Management (6 months) and IATA (4 months). Classes for most courses will commence this week.



The courses will include a combination of theory and practical training. “Backed by the industry, the courses are engaging. Besides core modules, students are equipped with skills, customer service and sales skills to become effective travel industry professionals. Some of our international premium brand partners include Royal Caribbean International, Marriott, Accor, Avis, Swiss Tourism, Princess, Cunard, P & O and Pandwa River expeditions. India is a big source market for cruises; therefore we have an exclusive module on cruises,” said Dias. Students have access to online training sessions and modules with certification upon successful completion of the programme.



"Our courses focus on comprehensive conceptual learning, complemented with field trips and guest sessions by eminent tourism professionals. This gives students a better understanding of the various aspects of the travel industry and a direct perspective, enabling them to implement their theoretical understanding into practice. The internship offered during the course duration is a key to the building experience and helps them gain first hand exposure of working in the real world," stated Dias.



