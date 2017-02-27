Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home HR & Training Details HR & TRAINING Internet Moguls launches Winners Tribe, on-the-Job Learning Programme on Digital Marketing Keeping in line with this digital growth in the past few months, Internet Moguls has launched - Winners Tribe an advanced and comprehensive programme on digital marketing for working professionals and people interested to make a career in digital. Winners Tribe is a broad programme which will enable one to learn, conceptualise, strategise, execute and be a master in digital learning. The Course has 21 Modules which will be covered in 80 hours.



Winners Tribe team comprises of the best individuals performing the arts of Digital Marketing everyday. What sets Winners Tribe apart from others is its top of the line and dedicated industry trainers. Apart from training students, freshers and entrepreneurs this programme is also focused on providing training to the working professionals. Along with this, Winners Tribe provides 18 different industry recognised certificates, In Class/Video & PDF content material, training on Live Client Projects, backups for missed classes, flexible training schedule and 100% placement assistance.



Avijit Arya, Chief Mogul (Founder), Internet Moguls and Host of the YouTube show #askaviarya said, “In the year 2017, we are witnessing an increased demand for specialised talents with special impetus on up-skilling. However, this space is ever evolving and talent needs to be up to-date with the new trends. Therefore, we at Internet Moguls believe that theoretical knowledge alone in digital marketing is not sufficient. One needs to be abreast with the latest trends and follow the drill practically. Our latest initiative called ‘Winners Tribe’ is an attempt to fill the gap from theoretical to practical knowledge. We aim to impart advanced skills to not just freshers but to working professionals as well who are keen to pursue this stream.”



On the occasion Gaurav Mongia, Co-founder & Chief Trainer at Winners Tribe said, "In today's life, social networking like Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp are not exclusively to make our social life interesting but moreover it is utilized to put up one's business or service to make it as established as it can be amongst its intended target groups. This extreme Digitalism in the country would create more and more opportunities in future for the people and to meet those opportunities one would need the key skills to get employed in this field and at Winners Tribe we ensure people get the opportunity to learn this skill."



