Absolute Hotel Services and Vienna House join hands to promote brands mutually

Thailand-based Absolute Hotel Services Group (AHS) having presence in SE Asia and India, has announced its tie up with Australia's largest hotel group, Vienna House, to promote brands mutually in Asia and Europe.



Vienna House currently owns or manages 36 properties throughout Europe.



While AHS finds the mutually beneficial cooperation for expansion of their U Hotels brands into European market by establishing AHS Europe office in Vienna, Vienna House will have the opportunity to grow their brand in the Asia market through Vienna House Asia office. AHS has plans to introduce Vienna House brand in markets like India in the future.



“In Vienna House, I can think of no better a partner to introduce our U properties into Europe as their reputation precedes them for an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and authentic hospitality, which is exactly what we at AHS are looking for to spearhead our expansion westwards,” said Jonathan Wigley, CEO of AHS.



Commenting on the partnership, Rupert Simoner, CEO, Vienna House added, “ Having Absolute Hotel Services as our partner in Asia is a genuinely exciting time for us as now we have the strong background and unwavering support of an already well-established and respected company to bring the Vienna House experience to a whole new market in Asia.”



AHS is one of the fastest growing hospitality management/branding companies in Asia with an ever-expanding geographic portfolio of hotels, resorts and serviced residences. AHS is an affiliate company of BTS Group Holding Public Company which is one of Thailand's largest public listed companies having rands like U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences, Eastin Easy and Travelodge.



