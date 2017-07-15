Absolute Hotel Services and Vienna House join hands to promote brands mutually

Thailand-based Absolute Hotel Services Group (AHS) having presence in SE
Asia and India, has announced its tie up with Australia’s largest hotel
group, Vienna House, to promote brands mutually in Asia and Europe.
Vienna House currently owns or manages 36 properties throughout Europe.
While AHS finds the mutually beneficial cooperation for
expansion of their U Hotels brands into European market by establishing
AHS Europe office in Vienna, Vienna House will have the opportunity to
grow their brand in the Asia market through Vienna House Asia office.
AHS has plans to introduce Vienna House brand in markets like India in
the future.
“In Vienna House, I can think of no better a
partner to introduce our U properties into Europe as their reputation
precedes them for an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and
authentic hospitality, which is exactly what we at AHS are looking for
to spearhead our expansion westwards,” said Jonathan Wigley, CEO of
AHS.
Commenting on the partnership, Rupert Simoner, CEO, Vienna House
added, “ Having Absolute Hotel Services as our partner in Asia is a
genuinely exciting time for us as now we have the strong background and
unwavering support of an already well-established and respected company
to bring the Vienna House experience to a whole new market in Asia.”
AHS is one of the fastest growing hospitality
management/branding companies in Asia with an ever-expanding geographic
portfolio of hotels, resorts and serviced residences. AHS is an
affiliate company of BTS Group Holding Public Company which is one of
Thailand’s largest public listed companies having rands like U Hotels
& Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts
& Residences, Eastin Easy and Travelodge.