AccorHotels & Rixos Hotels announce strategic partnership

AccorHotels and Rixos Hotels announce a strategic
partnership illustrating AccorHotels’ strategy to expand its presence in
the upper upscale/luxury market, with a primary focus on developing
global activities in the resort segment. Under a long-term joint
venture, both parties intend to collaborate, develop and manage Rixos
branded resorts and hotels worldwide. Upon closing, AccorHotels will own
a 50% interest in the joint venture management company.
Through this joint venture, AccorHotels will integrate in its
network 15 iconic hotels that are ideally located in premium resort
markets in Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Russia and Europe and which benefit from
strong room rate performance. As part of this transaction, Rixos plans
to reflag five city-centre hotels to AccorHotels brands which will also
be managed by AccorHotels. To this portfolio, Rixos will add a second
iconic hotel in Dubai in the very short term as well as two other
properties by the end of 2018 in Abu Dhabi and the Maldives highlighting
the expansion of the Rixos brand into this key resort market.
Fettah Tamince, Founder and Chairman of Rixos said, “Our
collaboration is part of Rixos’ objective for further expansion and
growth globally with a strong partner in the hospitality industry.
Combined with our partner’s strong brand portfolio, reservation and
sales network supported by a wide range of digital marketing activities,
Rixos will expand its current geographic footprint & customer base.
It is also a great opportunity for our customers to benefit from our
participation in Le Club AccorHotels, which is recognized as one of the
most powerful loyalty programs in the industry with over 100 million
member.”
Sébastien Bazin, CEO and Chairman, AccorHotels, said, “This new
partnership has many benefits for us. It enables us to become a leading
resort operator in a growing market and to complement our offer with
attractive leisure destinations to our guests and loyalty members. And
moreover, we are going a step further in our ambition to be the best
provider of multi-nature services to guests by operating hotels in major
entertainment complexes which offers new opportunities both in terms of
customer experience and of development strategy.”