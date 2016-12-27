AccorHotels India Awards recognises employee excellence

AccorHotels recently announced the winners of the
2016 edition of AccorHotels India Awards. Hosted at the picturesque La
Brise at Novotel Goa Shrem Hotel in an evening of revelry filled with
lots of energy and enthusiasm, the annual awards ceremony recognised
outstanding employees across the 22 award categories for their exemplary
performance and contribution.
260 nominations were received from employees across all its
properties in India which were adjudged by an AccorHotels’ Executive
Team led by Jean-Michel Cassé, Senior Vice President-Operations,
AccorHotels India.
Among the proud recipients, Boipi Vaiphei,
Housekeeping Associate, Novotel Chennai Sipcot and Hari Prasad, KST
Executive, Novotel Imagica Khopoli walked away with ‘Spirit of Conquest’
Person of the Year and ‘Unsung Hero’ of the Year awards respectively.
Speaking
at the ceremony, Cassé said, “Our brand’s success depends on the key
differentiating and most valued asset – our people. The AccorHotels
India Awards is our way of recognising these guest satisfaction
champions and celebrating their outstanding performances.”
Congratulating the winners, Ashwin Shirali, Regional Director of
Talent & Culture, AccorHotels India, added, “Everything we do at
AccorHotels is built around our culture in ‘placing guests first’.
AccorHotels India Awards recognises talented employees across hierarchy
and functions who live our values and culture in fostering a positive
working relationship together.”
Instituted in 2014, AccorHotels India Awards is an innovative
platform to recognise and acknowledge the Group’s high performing
employees.