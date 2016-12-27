Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY AccorHotels India Awards recognises employee excellence AccorHotels recently announced the winners of the 2016 edition of AccorHotels India Awards. Hosted at the picturesque La Brise at Novotel Goa Shrem Hotel in an evening of revelry filled with lots of energy and enthusiasm, the annual awards ceremony recognised outstanding employees across the 22 award categories for their exemplary performance and contribution.



260 nominations were received from employees across all its properties in India which were adjudged by an AccorHotels’ Executive Team led by Jean-Michel Cassé, Senior Vice President-Operations, AccorHotels India.



Among the proud recipients, Boipi Vaiphei, Housekeeping Associate, Novotel Chennai Sipcot and Hari Prasad, KST Executive, Novotel Imagica Khopoli walked away with ‘Spirit of Conquest’ Person of the Year and ‘Unsung Hero’ of the Year awards respectively.



Speaking at the ceremony, Cassé said, “Our brand’s success depends on the key differentiating and most valued asset – our people. The AccorHotels India Awards is our way of recognising these guest satisfaction champions and celebrating their outstanding performances.”



Congratulating the winners, Ashwin Shirali, Regional Director of Talent & Culture, AccorHotels India, added, “Everything we do at AccorHotels is built around our culture in ‘placing guests first’. AccorHotels India Awards recognises talented employees across hierarchy and functions who live our values and culture in fostering a positive working relationship together.”



Instituted in 2014, AccorHotels India Awards is an innovative platform to recognise and acknowledge the Group's high performing employees.



