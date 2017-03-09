AccorHotels simplifies leisure group bookings

AccorHotels announced a new group online booking
tool, Leisure Online (LOL) for partners in the Indian tourism industry
including travel agencies and tour operators. This digital solution
provides travel professionals with real time availability and best rates
guaranteed for leisure group bookings of 15 to 60 people (from 8 to 30
rooms) at more than 900 hotels and resorts worldwide, including India.
Leisure Online, which is user-friendly and designed like a
booking engine for easy use, is available anywhere, anytime giving
bookers the flexibility to make reservations with ease and in no time.
It allows bookers to consult single, double and twin room availability
in real time, receive automatic access to the best available rate (rates
are dynamic net rates and inclusive of breakfast) with an option to
confirm instantly.
Accessed via the hotel brand’s website, the Leisure Online
booking tool also enables online users to pre-book directly in the
hotel’s system, including additional services such as restaurant
bookings and porterage at the click of a button. Further, being an
online tool, Leisure Online notifies hotels in real time and they
respond to requests within 24 hours.
Arif Patel, Vice President
Sales, Marketing, Distribution & Loyalty, AccorHotels India, said,
“Indians today have emerged as the world’s newest globetrotters, spurred
by a vastly improved spending power coupled with declining airfares,
improved connectivity and strong uptake for Visa on Arrival and e-visas.
Increasingly more Indians, especially from non-metro cities are turning
to travel as the primary leisure option and the trend will continue to
stronger in times to come. That said, group bookings remain a cumbersome
task for tourism fraternity.”
“For the first time, a hotel group is introducing a solution
that considerably simplifies the unwieldy leisure group booking
procedure, saving time for both tourism professionals and our own
teams,” he added.