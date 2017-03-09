Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY AccorHotels simplifies leisure group bookings Leisure Online (LOL) enables digital group bookings for up to 60 people AccorHotels announced a new group online booking tool, Leisure Online (LOL) for partners in the Indian tourism industry including travel agencies and tour operators. This digital solution provides travel professionals with real time availability and best rates guaranteed for leisure group bookings of 15 to 60 people (from 8 to 30 rooms) at more than 900 hotels and resorts worldwide, including India.



Leisure Online, which is user-friendly and designed like a booking engine for easy use, is available anywhere, anytime giving bookers the flexibility to make reservations with ease and in no time. It allows bookers to consult single, double and twin room availability in real time, receive automatic access to the best available rate (rates are dynamic net rates and inclusive of breakfast) with an option to confirm instantly.



Accessed via the hotel brand’s website, the Leisure Online booking tool also enables online users to pre-book directly in the hotel’s system, including additional services such as restaurant bookings and porterage at the click of a button. Further, being an online tool, Leisure Online notifies hotels in real time and they respond to requests within 24 hours.



Arif Patel, Vice President Sales, Marketing, Distribution & Loyalty, AccorHotels India, said, “Indians today have emerged as the world’s newest globetrotters, spurred by a vastly improved spending power coupled with declining airfares, improved connectivity and strong uptake for Visa on Arrival and e-visas. Increasingly more Indians, especially from non-metro cities are turning to travel as the primary leisure option and the trend will continue to stronger in times to come. That said, group bookings remain a cumbersome task for tourism fraternity.”



"For the first time, a hotel group is introducing a solution that considerably simplifies the unwieldy leisure group booking procedure, saving time for both tourism professionals and our own teams," he added.



