Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY AccorHotels unveils its first Mercure brand in the heart of Kuala Lumpur AccorHotels announced the launch of its first Mercure property in Kuala Lumpur.



Located in Pudu, at the fringe of Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang shopping belt, Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade features 213 contemporary guest room, an all-day dining restaurant, Chorak, a Lobby Lounge, the roof top pool bar and fitness centre.



For events, meetings, weddings or corporate team building activities, the hotel’s three meeting rooms offering floor to ceiling natural light can accommodate up to 60 guests.



“We are very excited with the launch of our first Mercure brand in Kuala Lumpur, with its distinct personality, Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade offers leisure and business travellers unconventional and modern accommodation that are locally inspired. The hotel’s strategic location offers guests easy access to the city’s vibrant shopping and entertainment district of Bukit Bintang,” said Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, AccorHotels for Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.



“Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade offers travellers a warm setting that is both modern and comfortable. With its unique design and décor, guest can look forward to a personalised experience whether they’re on a business trip, holiday or a weekend break at the hotel,” said Cindy Yeoh, General Manager, Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade.



As part of its grand opening, travellers staying at Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade can enjoy a special rate starting at RM218nett with breakfast for two from now until end of April 30, 2017.



