AccorHotels unveils its first Mercure brand in the heart of Kuala Lumpur

AccorHotels announced the launch of its first Mercure property in Kuala Lumpur.
Located
in Pudu, at the fringe of Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang shopping belt,
Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade features 213 contemporary guest room,
an all-day dining restaurant, Chorak, a Lobby Lounge, the roof top pool
bar and fitness centre.
For events, meetings, weddings or
corporate team building activities, the hotel’s three meeting rooms
offering floor to ceiling natural light can accommodate up to 60 guests.
“We are very excited with the launch of our first Mercure brand
in Kuala Lumpur, with its distinct personality, Mercure Kuala Lumpur
Shaw Parade offers leisure and business travellers unconventional and
modern accommodation that are locally inspired. The hotel’s strategic
location offers guests easy access to the city’s vibrant shopping and
entertainment district of Bukit Bintang,” said Garth Simmons, Chief
Operating Officer, AccorHotels for Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.
“Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade offers travellers a warm
setting that is both modern and comfortable. With its unique design and
décor, guest can look forward to a personalised experience whether
they’re on a business trip, holiday or a weekend break at the hotel,”
said Cindy Yeoh, General Manager, Mercure Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade.
As part of its grand opening, travellers staying at Mercure
Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade can enjoy a special rate starting at RM218nett
with breakfast for two from now until end of April 30, 2017.