Akaryn Hotel Group appoints Keshwar Bhagat as Director of Sales & Marketing – India Akaryn Hotel Group (AHG), a luxury collection of Thailand hotels which is a part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, has appointed Keshwar Bhagat as Director of Sales & Marketing – India, stated a release.



Bhagat is a familiar face on the tourism scene having been the intermediary between the travel trade fraternity and the various regions of France during her role as Promotions Manager for Atout France. Prior to this appointment, Bhagat has worked with the French Government in various capacities with the Consulate General of France and Promosalons.



She has a career spanning 12 years and will continue to be based in Mumbai to promote Akaryn’s portfolio in India.



AHG is known for its hotel brands Aleenta, Akyra aand Akaryn spread across Bangkok, Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, Phuket and soon Vientiane (Laos).



