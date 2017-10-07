Amboseli Serena Safari Lodge Kenya wins Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards

Amboseli Serena Safari Lodge’s Kimana’s Women’s Group Economic Development Initiative has emerged the winner of the 2017 Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award in the Community and Government Projects category. Amboseli Serena Safari Lodge was recognized for supporting small scale women farmers’ through the Kimana’s Women’s Group; move up the value chain from primary farming to participation in the supply chain of Serena Hotels.



The award was announced at the 78th Skål World Congress which is currently underway in Hyderabad, India.



“We are honoured to be awarded for our efforts to elevate the lives of our surrounding communities. Economic development and community empowerment is imperative in running a sustainable business,” commented Mahmud Janmohamed, Managing Director, Serena Hotels.



Amboseli Serena Safari Lodge has worked with Kimana’s Women’s Group to turn their previously subsistence farming projects into viable business. This was achieved through training them on best practices and quality standards to turn the project into a source of livelihood. Serena Hotels plans to replicate this supply chain model in Tsavo and Mara regions where the hotel has safari lodges.