Anuraag Bhatnagar to lead Marriott International’s luxury portfolio in India

Marriott International Inc. announces Anuraag
Bhatnagar as Multi-Property Vice President, Luxury, India. He will be
part of the Luxury APEC Market Leadership team lead by Victor Clavell.
16
successful years with Legacy Starwood Hotels is an integral part of
Anuraag Bhatnagar’s journey in the hospitality industry. He previously
served as the Area General Manager of India and concurrently the General
Manager of The St. Regis Mumbai. In the role, Anuraag successfully
handled 12 hotels in six different cities of all Legacy Starwood brands
including the core responsibility of leading the first St. Regis
property launched in South Asia in 2015, as General Manager. A doyen of
the hospitality industry with an innate understanding of the luxury
landscape, Anuraag will now be at the helm of Marriott International’s
luxury portfolio for the Indian market.
One of the most
recognised and awarded hoteliers in Asia Pacific, Bhatnagar has earned
some of the most prestigious awards during his tenure in different
hotels. Global Award for ‘Outstanding Care for Community’ in 2014,
‘General Manager of the Year’ in 2011 and ‘Hotelier of the Year” in 2010
by Hotelier India, ‘Outstanding Talent Developer’ in Asia Pacific
Region in 2010, ‘Best General Manager’ in 2009 by Star Diamond Awards,
‘Best Star Voice’ in Asia Pacific Region in 2007 by Starwood Hotels and
Resorts and ‘Young Achiever in the Hospitality Industry’ in ITB Berlin
to name a few. He was also the Legacy Starwood Security Champion for
South Asia and a member of OSAC (Overseas Security Advisory Council),
United States Department of States Bureau of Diplomatic Security.