Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Anuraag Bhatnagar to lead Marriott International’s luxury portfolio in India Marriott International Inc. announces Anuraag Bhatnagar as Multi-Property Vice President, Luxury, India. He will be part of the Luxury APEC Market Leadership team lead by Victor Clavell.



16 successful years with Legacy Starwood Hotels is an integral part of Anuraag Bhatnagar’s journey in the hospitality industry. He previously served as the Area General Manager of India and concurrently the General Manager of The St. Regis Mumbai. In the role, Anuraag successfully handled 12 hotels in six different cities of all Legacy Starwood brands including the core responsibility of leading the first St. Regis property launched in South Asia in 2015, as General Manager. A doyen of the hospitality industry with an innate understanding of the luxury landscape, Anuraag will now be at the helm of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio for the Indian market.



One of the most recognised and awarded hoteliers in Asia Pacific, Bhatnagar has earned some of the most prestigious awards during his tenure in different hotels. Global Award for ‘Outstanding Care for Community’ in 2014, ‘General Manager of the Year’ in 2011 and ‘Hotelier of the Year” in 2010 by Hotelier India, ‘Outstanding Talent Developer’ in Asia Pacific Region in 2010, ‘Best General Manager’ in 2009 by Star Diamond Awards, ‘Best Star Voice’ in Asia Pacific Region in 2007 by Starwood Hotels and Resorts and ‘Young Achiever in the Hospitality Industry’ in ITB Berlin to name a few. He was also the Legacy Starwood Security Champion for South Asia and a member of OSAC (Overseas Security Advisory Council), United States Department of States Bureau of Diplomatic Security.

