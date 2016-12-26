Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Avani Hotels & Resorts to embark on major online brand marketing from 2017 Avani Hotels & Resorts, a modern affordable luxury hotel brand of Minor Hotels, would be embarking on a major online brand marketing activity starting from the New Year, 2017. The hotel company has put together an online marketing plan, which is more “digital and social”, according to Jane Warburton, Public Relation Director, Avani Hotels & Resorts. She said that the kind of online push that the brand is embarking on is something unparalleled and never done for any other brand in the portfolio before.



Warburton said that Avani as a brand has captured the attention of a wide range of customers in the last one year compared to period before that. There has been a liking for the brand ideology from a new breed of customers who love adventure and want to explore the destination. “There is a realisation that Avani is an ideal brand for an online push. It’s a modern brand which appeals to millennials and the millennial-minded who generally search and book online,” she said.



Commenting on the brand marketing and distribution strategy, she said that Avani brand so far has been focusing largely on wholesalers for sales and distribution. However, going forward the company would be strengthening their own direct channels including their website to forge partnerships and other deals, she added. “OTAs are quite expensive compared to wholesalers. So we have to find our own ways strengthening our own channels,” she said.



When asked about Indian market, Warburton said that India is an important market for Avani, significantly for properties in Thailand. The effort now is to generate same level of awareness about Avani properties that Anantara enjoys in the market, she added.



