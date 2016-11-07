Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY BCIHMCT gets NAAC Accreditation for the second term Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BCIHMCT), a hotel management institute affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, has received the accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for the second time. The Institution has been accredited on a four-point scale at ‘A’ Grade with CGPA of 3.14, as per the result declared November 5, 2016.



BCIHMCT New Delhi is one of the prominent colleges of hospitality education in the country. It was the first hotel management institution in the country, which was directly accredited by the NAAC in 2010 and now amongst few A Grade institutions in the country.

