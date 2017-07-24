STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Bifurcation of powers to help MPTDC to focus its energy on hotels: Hari Ranjan Rao MPTDC to offer more Corporation run hotels to private players on 30-year license model According to Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh, the setting up of MP Tourism Board and resultant bifurcation of responsibilities between the Tourism Board and MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) will help the Corporation to focus more on the hotel and accommodation business.



Madhya Pradesh has set up Tourism Board recently with responsibilities to oversee promotions, marketing, investment facilitation, formulation of policies, etc., which were earlier handled by MPTDC. MPTDC will now be focusing more on developing, maintaining and running of MP tourism’s hotels, restaurants, and other assets. “Separation is going to help the hotels in a big way,” Rao said during an interaction with the media to announce the MP Travel Mart 2017.



‘MPTDC is one of the largest in the country in terms of the number of hotel properties. We have 72 hotels spread across the geography of the state with almost 1,725 rooms. Our hotels are professionally run with very high service and hygiene standards,’ he said. However, because of other responsibilities, Corporation was not able to focus on selling the product intensively, he added. With the bifurcation of powers, MPTDC will now focus aggressively on sales, he added.



While MPTDC will continue to invest on new hotels in new destinations, the Corporation has decided to give its six properties to private parties to run for a 30-year license model. Handing over of hotels at Neemuch, Nayagaon, Chitrakoot, Katni, Datia and Handia will be completed in the next one month’s time, he said. “We might give couple of more properties to private players in coming months,” he said. In the meantime, the Corporation will take up construction of new hotels in places like Sailani, Hanuwantia, Kuno Palpur, Gandhi Sagar, Satpura, and Manikhera, he added.



Spelling out the targets in the hospitality sector, Rao said that doubling the room inventory and bringing 20 top hotel brands into the State are key priorities for state tourism.



Few islands in Hanuwantia like Nagarbeda have been identified for resort development. Basic infrastructure like sub-station, internal roads, etc. has already been set up in Nagarbeda. Plots for resorts have been earmarked and bidding for these plots will start in August, he added.



Terming the MP’s tourism policy the “most progressive” one, Rao said that 10 land parcels have been leased out for tourism development in the last one-and-half years. The State government has given subsidies worth INR 35 cr for tourism related projects in the last two years, he informed.



