Bird Hospitality acquires third hotel property in UK, at Bath

Roseate Hotels and Resorts, a global collection of unique and independent stay experiences by Bird Hospitality, has announced its acquisition of Villa at Henrietta Park (formerly known as Villa Magdala) in Bath, United Kingdom.



Acquired from the independently owned Kaleidoscope Collection, Villa at Henrietta Park is Roseate Hotels and Resorts’ third property in the UK. The two existing properties being The Royal Park London –a Roseate House Hotel and The Forbury Roseate in Reading.



Tucked away in a quiet corner in the heart of Bath, the boutique property offers 21 spacious and exquisitely appointed rooms. Set in two carefully restored Victorian houses with individual gardens, Villa at Henrietta Park features a quirky yet elegant personality. The unique and picturesque property echoes chic classism blended with a buoyant yet relaxed ambience.



Dr. Ankur Bhatia, Director, Bird Hospitality Services said, “We are proud to put our flag on one of the most iconic properties in Bath. Bath is an important market for us as it is one of the most visited cities and is amongst the major UNESCO World Heritage sites. Villa would be branded as The Roseate Villa Bath.”



Commenting on the acquisition, Ravi Birdy, Executive Director, Roseate Hotels & Resorts said, “Roseate Hotels and Resorts offers a portfolio of new and existing ultrachic luxury hotels carefully curated envisaging the best in design, art, hospitality, and personalization centered around guest experience. As one of the fastest growing ‘Indian’ luxury brand in hospitality, our focus continues to be on quality and customer service. Ranked well on Tripadvisor for hotels in Bath, Villa at Henrietta Park with its location and unique Victorian character complements our existing collection of luxury hotels in the UK.”