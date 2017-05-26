Burj Al Arab voted ‘Best Hotel in the World’ at The Telegraph’s ULTRA awards

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has been voted ‘Best Hotel in the World’ and ‘Best Hotel in the Middle East’ at The Telegraph’s ULTRA awards in London. This is the fifth time in a row the property has been awarded the ‘Best Hotel in the World’ title and the eleventh year in a row it has been named ‘Best Hotel in the Middle East.’





Margaret Paul, General Manager, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, said, “We are extremely proud to have been recognised with the ULTRAs by the UK’s most affluent and experienced travellers. We are constantly striving to exceed our guests’ expectations and our latest openings which include – The Terrace, Scape Restaurant and Bar, Gold on 27 and Nathan Outlaw at Al Mahara - are prime examples. The ULTRAs are fantastic recognition that will inspire the team to keep delivering exception experiences for our guests in 2017 and beyond.”



The hotel has added The Terrace, a new luxury leisure facility which is one-of-a-kind restaurant, pool, beach and cabana space. The hotel’s other latest dining and entertainment venues include Scape Restaurant and Bar on Burj Al Arab Terrace, Gold on 27th floor which offers views across Dubai and Nathan Outlaw at Al Mahara.