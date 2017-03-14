Carlson Rezidor announces opening of Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Carlson Rezidor Hotels recently opened Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru.
Located 45-minute drive from the Kempegowda International Airport (BLR)
and a mere 10 minutes’ drive from the City Railway Station within close
proximity to iconic attractions including the Government Legislative
Building, Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore Palace and Tipu Sultan’s Summer
Palace, the hotel is also strategically positioned at the epicenter of
the central business district and leisure hubs, making it an ideal
destination for the discerning business and leisure traveler.
Designed
with the modern traveller in mind, the hotel features 167
well-appointed guest rooms and suites with modern amenities. Bringing
exciting flavors from around the globe, the hotel has four food and
beverage outlets for guests to indulge in. Guests can enjoy
international cuisine at One Atria Café or delight in authentic fine Indian cuisine at the hotel’s specialty restaurant, Tijouri.
The Whiskey Bar and Tea and Wine Lounge provides upscale comfort and
invigorating drinks, making it the perfect venue to unwind.
Standing out as one of Bengaluru’s premier event facilities, the
hotel has over 1,250 square meters of flexible room configurations with
its six meeting spaces and two boardrooms, capable of accommodating
large wedding receptions or intimate team meetings complemented with
state-of-the-art presentation and audiovisual tools.
Other
facilities available at the hotel include the Business Class Lounge,
business center, swimming pool, spa and fully-equipped fitness center.
“Bengaluru is a progressive market and continues to thrive on
high economic activity, an international focal point of India’s growth
momentum. The opening of Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru is a testament of
our footprint in the region and a reflection of the unique brand
identity that we bring to the city. We are proud to be in partnership
with A.S.K. Brothers Ltd. to launch this upper-upscale hotel,” said Raj
Rana, Chief Executive Officer-South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.
Sunder Raju, Executive Director, A.S.K. Brothers, said,
“Radisson Blu, a new addition to Bengaluru’s hospitality landscape,
brings fresh vibrancy to the marketplace. The brand stands out in
creating experiences that constantly reflect the modern traveler’s
needs, desires and aspirations. We are pleased to collaborate with
Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and look forward to a mutually beneficial
relationship in delivering hospitality services and enhancing the brand
in Bengaluru."