Thursday, 02 November, 2017, 16 : 00 PM [IST]

Carlson Rezidor signs first Radisson hotel in Mumbai
Global hospitality group Carlson Rezidor recently launched its upscale hotel brand Radisson in Mumbai with the signing of a 112-key property. The signing of Radisson Mumbai, Andheri, is set to accelerate Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group's overall growth and expansion plans in the country, the company said in a release. The hotel is being developed in partnership with GHV Hospitality India and will be managed by Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

"We are delighted to sign the management agreement for Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC, which is significant to us in many ways. Radisson is a firmly established global brand with over 200 hotels in operation and development throughout the world," said Raj Rana, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Chief Executive Officer, South Asia.

(Source: Afternoon Despatch & Courier)
 
