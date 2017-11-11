 
Saturday, 11 November, 2017, 14 : 00 PM [IST]

Carlson Rezidor to add 7 Radisson hotels in India by 2018 end
According to a report in moneycontrol, Hospitality major Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is planning to add up to seven hotels under its Radisson brand in India by the end of next year, a senior company official recently said.

The company currently has 11 operating hotels under the brand in the country. "Radisson is the fastest growing brand for us in India. We will be adding up to seven more hotels under the brand in one year," said Raj Rana, CEO, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group South Asia.

(Source: Moneycontrol)
 
