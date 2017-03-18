Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Corinthia Hotels appoints Outbound Marketing as its India Rep Outbound Marketing, a tourism and hospitality representation company, has been appointed by Corinthia Hotels, a leading hotel company in Europe, as its Sales and Marketing Office in India.



The appointment reflects the decision by Corinthia Hotels, to widen and strengthen its brand engagement and awareness as a luxury MICE hotel among Indian travel decision makers and travel industry leaders. Outbound Marketing will be responsible for sales, PR and marketing activities to develop the brand awareness of Corinthia Hotels within India, as well as drive business to its properties.



“India is emerging as an important market for the Corinthia group,” said Matthew Dixon, Commercial Director, Corinthia Hotel adding, “Outbound Marketing will be able to communicate the benefits and unique experiences that Corinthia properties have to offer to the different segments of Indian travellers. With their excellent networks and expertise in the tourism industry, we are confident that we have the right partner on board to help us achieve our goals of growing our Indian market share.”



"Corinthia focusses on providing discreet services to their clients, thus being able to service the luxury travellers from India in some of the most exciting destinations in the world, such as London, St Petersburg, Budapest, Prague, Malta and Lisbon to name a few," said Vasudha Sondhi, Managing Director Outbound Marketing. "We would also be engaging with MICE decision makers and sellers as all the Corinthia hotels have large meetings and events spaces. Outbound Marketing with its team is proud to be connected with Corinthia," she stated.



