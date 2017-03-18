Corinthia Hotels appoints Outbound Marketing as its India Rep

Outbound Marketing, a tourism and hospitality
representation company, has been appointed by Corinthia Hotels, a
leading hotel company in Europe, as its Sales and Marketing Office in
India.
The appointment reflects the decision by Corinthia Hotels, to
widen and strengthen its brand engagement and awareness as a luxury MICE
hotel among Indian travel decision makers and travel industry leaders.
Outbound Marketing will be responsible for sales, PR and marketing
activities to develop the brand awareness of Corinthia Hotels within
India, as well as drive business to its properties.
“India is emerging as an important market for the Corinthia
group,” said Matthew Dixon, Commercial Director, Corinthia Hotel adding,
“Outbound Marketing will be able to communicate the benefits and unique
experiences that Corinthia properties have to offer to the different
segments of Indian travellers. With their excellent networks and
expertise in the tourism industry, we are confident that we have the
right partner on board to help us achieve our goals of growing our
Indian market share.”
“Corinthia focusses on providing discreet services to their
clients, thus being able to service the luxury travellers from India in
some of the most exciting destinations in the world, such as London, St
Petersburg, Budapest, Prague, Malta and Lisbon to name a few,” said
Vasudha Sondhi, Managing Director Outbound Marketing. “We would also be
engaging with MICE decision makers and sellers as all the Corinthia
hotels have large meetings and events spaces. Outbound Marketing with
its team is proud to be connected with Corinthia,” she stated.