Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Cygnett Hotels and Resorts enters J&K by launching Cygnett Park Asia, Jammu Cygnett Hotels and Resorts has announced their entry into Jammu & Kashmir with the opening of Cygnett Park Asia, Jammu, hotel. The hotel which is centrally located in Jammu, set in an idyllic environment, is the perfect choice for a relaxing holiday as well as business. It is within a few kilometers of the most popular tourist attractions which make it the best option for stay.



Cygnett Park Asia boasts of 44 well-appointed rooms and suites. In F&B, the hotel offers array of options in Cygnett Pavilion, an all-day diner, Yangtse, a restaurant offering Chinese & Oriental cuisine, and Tavern, a bar. The hotel also houses a Healthclub in Slim-N-Trim, and a pool, Ripples. To cater to events and meetings, the hotel has a ballroom, Regal, for large events, a Crystal Room, for smaller events and parties. It also has a green open area for open banquets in Bar-e-Kebab.



Sarbendra Sarkar, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, said, “Cygnett Park Asia, Jammu is an exciting addition to the Cygnett Hotels portfolio. We believe the city of Jammu has incredible potential for business and hospitality growth, making it an obvious choice for the Cygnett Hotel brand. Working with one of the most experienced Hotels in this region will set new standards in offering guests a dynamic hotel experience, and this association will resonate the essence of The Cygnett Hotels and Resorts in its global expansion.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter