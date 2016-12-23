Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Delhi, Chennai & Mumbai popular among inbound travellers: Hotels.com Hotels.com, a hotel bookings platform, revealed the top Indian destinations preferred by inbound travellers and a list of top overseas destinations preferred by Indian travellers in its latest Hotel Price Index (HPI). According to the report, Indian metros continued to dominate the top 10 favourite destinations amongst international travellers in the first half of 2016.



The capital city of India, Delhi bagged the number one spot as the most preferred Indian destination for overseas travellers, followed by the metropolitan city of Chennai and the city of dreams, Mumbai respectively.



Other popular destinations for travellers included India's cultural hub - Kolkata, Bengaluru – the garden city, Hyderabad – the city of pearls and India's IT hub - Pune occupying the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th positions respectively. Goa, the famous beach and leisure destination of India continued to be the 4th most preferred destination among foreign travellers while India's city of love - Agra secured the 10th spot. Kochi known as God's own country moved out of the top 10 preferred destinations, making way for the 'Manchester of the east' - Ahmedabad as the new emerging destination preferred by international tourists occupying the 9th spot.



